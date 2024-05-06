Fans dissect Kenyan celebrities' fashion choices at premiere of Bridgerton S3

The event marked a momentous occasion as fans eagerly anticipated the next chapter of the beloved period drama.

The new season promises to captivate audiences with its regal narrative of triumph, rebirth, and boldness.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The excitement extends worldwide as the new season is set to premiere in two parts: on May 16 (Part 1) and June 13 (Part 2).

A-listers grace premier of Bridgerton S3

Themed 'Regency Era Splendor: Into The Spotlight,' the grand event brought together Africa's brightest stars in a celebration of elegance and glamour.

From Kenya to Tanzania, Nigeria to South Africa, celebrities gathered to witness the dawn of a new era in the beloved period drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the esteemed guests from East Africa at the premiere was Elsa Majimbo, a renowned Kenyan model, comedian, content creator, and chess champion.

Joining her were other Kenyan luminaries, including acclaimed film star Catherine Kamau (Kate Actress), multi-talented TV personality Amina Abdi Rabar, and established actors Manasseh Nyagah and Jackie Matubia.

Stylish arrivals at premier of Bridgerton S3

The celebrities made stylish entrances, adorned in custom-made outfits crafted by talented Kenyan designers.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Amina Abdi and Manasseh Nyaga were styled by top Nairobi celebrity stylist Brian Babu, while Kate Actress was dressed by Lady Mandy. Each outfit showcased the unique creativity and flair of the designers.

Fans react to Jackie Matubia & Amina Abdi Rabar's Bridgerton outfits

After sharing pictures and videos from the event, fans had mixed reactions to the fashion choices of the stars. Some praised them, while others criticized them.

Jackie, who dressed as Adjoa Andoh from Bridgerton, received both positive and negative feedback on her outfit.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Some fans didn't like how the dress was styled, but Jackie defended her stylist on Instagram, saying the dress was creatively put together to match the event's theme of spotlight.

Amina and Kate Actress received mostly positive comments on their outfits. Many fans loved their looks.

However, Elsa Majimbo's outfit didn't sit well with some fans. They felt it didn't match the theme of the event and wasn't appropriate.

Pulse Live Kenya

The premiere was not only a feast for the eyes but also a treat for the ears, featuring captivating performances by South African group Beyond Vocals Acapella and Grammy-nominated artist Musa Keys.

ADVERTISEMENT