Carol Radull eyes another shot at all-sports radio with new 24/7 Station

Renowned Kenyan sports media personality Carol Radull is making a return to radio, this time at the helm of SportyFM, a newly launched station dedicated exclusively to sports coverage.

The station will broadcast 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and officially launches on Sunday, 17th August 2025.

The debut is timed to coincide with live coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Arsenal. Regular programming kicks off the following morning with The Kick Off on SportyFM at 6 a.m.

Attempting what Radio Jambo couldn’t

Radull’s new role appears to revisit an idea she championed during her time at Radio Jambo, which initially was envisioned as a full-time sports station before evolving into a broader entertainment format. SportyFM, however, launches with a clear sports-only mandate.

Speaking about the mission, Radull said, “SportyFM isn’t here to blend in. It’s here to shake things up. To give fans a platform where they feel seen, heard, and hyped. Whether it’s a Champions League night or a local derby in Kasarani – we’re going to be right there with them.”

An African expansion

The launch follows SportyFM’s debut in Ghana earlier this year, where it reportedly became an instant hit. Sporty Group says the Kenyan station is part of a larger plan to transform sports media across Africa.



The network promises extensive coverage beyond international football, including athletics, rugby, FKF Premier League, boxing, UFC, Formula 1, and the NBA.

Beyond the scoreboard

Unlike traditional sports radio, SportyFM plans to focus on the culture, emotion, and conversations that surround sport.



Its 'Beyond Sport' mantra suggests programming will include in-depth analysis, behind-the-scenes stories, and discussion on how sport intersects with society.

Cross-platform collaboration

SportyFM also plans to introduce a mix of established sports voices and emerging talent, with the full line-up to be revealed in the coming days. Expansion to other parts of the country is set to be completed by the end of 2025.

From Capital FM to Nation Media

Radull is best known for her nearly two-decade run at Radio Africa Group, where she rose to prominence hosting The Score on Classic 105 before moving to Radio Jambo.

She began her broadcasting career in 2000 at Capital FM as a sports journalist before joining the Nation Media Group as a sports editor.

