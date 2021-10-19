Eddie & Paul Ndichu's saga takes a new twist, as they step down from Wapi Pay

“The Board of Directors of Wapi Pay would like to announce that the Company co-founders Eddie Ndichu, who is the Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Ndichu, the current Executive Director will step aside with immediate effect to allow investigations to take their course.

The Board commits to conclude on this matter within the next days.

Elizabeth Kariuki the current Chief Operating officer, will take up the Chief Executive officer role on an interim basis” reads party of the statement.

Eddie Ndichu and Paul Ndichu step down from Wapi Pay with immediate effect Pulse Live Kenya

This come hours after Eddie Ndichu also stepped down from Kenya’s Board of Association of Fintechs.

In a special notice, the board said it had taken note of the unfortunate incident from videos that were circulating online and convened a meeting during which Eddie Ndichu stepped down from his role.