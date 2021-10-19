RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eddie & Paul Ndichu's saga takes a new twist, as they step down from Wapi Pay

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Eddie & Paul Ndichu step down from Wapi Pay with immediate effect

Eddie and Paul Ndichu
Eddie and Paul Ndichu

The Board of Directors of Wapi Pay has announced that its Co-founders Paul Ndichu and Eddie Ndichu will step aside with immediate effect to allow investigations into an alleged assault incident at Emara Ole Sereni Hotel over the weekend.

“The Board of Directors of Wapi Pay would like to announce that the Company co-founders Eddie Ndichu, who is the Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Ndichu, the current Executive Director will step aside with immediate effect to allow investigations to take their course.

The Board commits to conclude on this matter within the next days.

Elizabeth Kariuki the current Chief Operating officer, will take up the Chief Executive officer role on an interim basis” reads party of the statement.

Eddie Ndichu and Paul Ndichu step down from Wapi Pay with immediate effect
Eddie Ndichu and Paul Ndichu step down from Wapi Pay with immediate effect Eddie Ndichu and Paul Ndichu step down from Wapi Pay with immediate effect Pulse Live Kenya

This come hours after Eddie Ndichu also stepped down from Kenya’s Board of Association of Fintechs.

In a special notice, the board said it had taken note of the unfortunate incident from videos that were circulating online and convened a meeting during which Eddie Ndichu stepped down from his role.

"On the 19th of October the Board convened a special meeting during which Mr. Ndichu stepped down as a board member pending formal investigations into the matter. The Board takes this opportunity to state that it regrets the current circumstances and does not in any way condone gender-based violence or violence of any kind," the notice reads.

