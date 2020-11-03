Blogger Edgar Obare on Tuesday morning narrated what he went through in the hands of his supposed abductors, after it was reported that he had gone missing on Monday.

According to him, the abductors who refused to reveal their identities after whisking him into a car that waited for them nearby covered his eyes so that he could not see which direction they were heading towards.

Obare mentioned that the individuals who also had guns kept mocking him, as they asked questions about his work, which they claimed was to break families.

“They accused me of extorting money from these people and asked who pays me to insult people. They all verbally threatened me saying if I ever exposed him for cheating, he would kill me, another guy said that he would f**k me in the ass,” said Obare in one of his many posts.

He added that the kidnapers kept asking him about DJ Mo, Size 8, Jalang’o, Joho and why he insulted them, and that he should look for a better job to do.

After refusing to answer their questions, Obare claims the guys beat him up before they drugged him using drinking water which he had asked for, before they stripped him naked in the car, and took pictures of his private parts. They later on dumped him at a nearby bush.

Blogger Edgar Obare

Edgar Obare said that despite being drugged, he found his way to the road where a good Samaritan helped him, in Nyeri.

Xtian Dela

On Monday, reports went around that blogger Edgar Obare had gone missing after he was picked by unknown people claiming to be police from the Kiambu Law courts where he had gone for the mention of a case against him. His alleged kidnapping was announced by Vlogger Xtian Dela.

“@edgarobare arrested at Kiambu Law courts as he was attending a mention of his case against Natalie Tewa. His phone confiscated and whereabouts unknown. His lawyer and family don’t know where Edgar has been taken. The police have refused to say why they have arrested him and where he has been taken,” read a post by Xtian Dela.

Screenshots of Edgar Obare's posts

Screenshots of Edgar Obare's posts

Screenshots of Edgar Obare's posts

Screenshots of Edgar Obare's posts

Screenshots of Edgar Obare's posts

Screenshots of Edgar Obare's posts

Screenshots of Edgar Obare's posts

Screenshots of Edgar Obare's posts