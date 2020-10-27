YouTuber and influencer Elodie Zone has disclosed that she fell victim of sexual assault over the weekend.

According to her, she was in a position where she had to choose one between sexual assault, or death, or both.

In posts she shared on her insta-stories, the young YouTuber said Nairobi is a very dangerous place, and she was grateful to God, for seeing the next day.

Elodie Zone opens up on falling victim of sexual assault over the weekend

“Finally, home safe. Had a really bad ending to the night yesterday. Nairobi is so dangerous! I thank God for my life-I genuinely didn’t think I’d make it to see this day. Imagine having to pick between sexual assault, death or both. I’m completely drained,” she wrote.

Ms Zone went on to say that what transpired over the weekend was an eye opener for her, as she called on ladies to have friends, and be with men who can protect them at all times.

She added that when the whole incident was happening, someone she thought was her friend left her in a vulnerable position, where she could have lost her life.

The YouTuber mentioned that what she went through, is not something she would wish on anyone.

“Ladies, have friends and be with a man that’ll protect you. You never want to hit the ground unsure of who will and won’t be there to catch you. My experience last night was an eye opener. The closest person to me left me in a position where I could have died. I would never wish that on anyone!” said Elodie Zone.