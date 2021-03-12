Comedian Eric Omondi and part of his Wife Material show contestants have been released from Central Police Station in Nairobi.

Reports indicate that the funny man and Wife Material contestants were set free on a Sh50K police bond with their case set to be heard on March 18 when they will appear in court.

His release from police custody was confirmed by Nairobi Central Division Commander, Mark Wanjala.

Omondi and a section of his Wife Material contestants were arrested on Thursday by KFCB Compliance officers and DCI officers over producing and distributing his Wife Material show.

Comedian Eric Omondi Arrested

KFCB

In a statement, KFCB said that the comedian was arrested for contravening the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222, which prohibits production and distribution of unauthorized films, and in this case his Wife Material series.

"The Kenya Film Classification Board Compliance Officers in conjunction with Police Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have this afternoon arrested one Eric Omondi for violating the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya by producing and distributing unauthorized films dubbed "Wife Material", read the KFCB statement.

On Friday, Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua insisted that his institution has nothing against artistes and young people.

Taking to Twitter, Mutua said the only thing they are against is dirty content. He added that all they are doing is protecting children against exposure to adult content, by promoting clean content.

"The war is not against artistes or the youth. It's against dirty content. The intention is not to harass artistes or stifle creativity. The idea is to promote clean content and protect children against exposure to adult content!" said Dr. Ezekiel Mutua.