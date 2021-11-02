RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Dennis Milimo

Eric Omondi demands a DNA test for Jacque Maribe's son after exposé

Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe
Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe

Comedian Eric Omondi has revealed little known details about his past relationship with Jacque Maribe after she exposed him as a deadbeat dad.

In a detailed post seen by Pulse Live, Omondi said that he has begged Maribe for 7 years for DNA test, to ascertain if he is the biological father to their son but she has refused.

“Roughly 4 months after the baby was born Jacque called me and asked me if I would help or be part of the baby's life. I asked her for a DNA test so that I could comfortably be part of the baby's life and SUPPORT fully.

“She got very offended and Refused my request. For 7 seven years I have begged Jacque to allow us have a DNA Test and she has continually refused!!! I dont mind supporting the child but if you want me to be fully present and supportive, if you Want me to be a father. Then we have to do the right thing!,” said Omondi in part.

Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe
Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe Pulse Live Kenya

The funnyman added that he was surprised to learn that Maribe was pregnant yet they had used protection.

“We used protection!!! After two Months Jacque tells me she's Pregnant!!! I immediately ask her how since we used Protection??? She then tells me "It doesn't matter the mother always knows who the Father is and that I am the Father!!! During the entire Pregnancy nothing happened and we barely saw each other,” said Omondi.

Jacque Maribe’s message to Eric Omondi as he turns a year older
Jacque Maribe’s message to Eric Omondi as he turns a year older Jacque Maribe’s message to Eric Omondi as he turns a year older Pulse Live Kenya

He added that; “So we met at Radio Africa in 2012. I was working at Radio Jambo and Jacque was working at Kiss TV. So one Random night after a Radio Africa Staff Party and after afew bottles of whiskey and wine glasses Jacque and I happened. It was really a one night thing because she was dating KTN's Sam Ogina at the time”.

Deadbeat Claims

On Monday, Omondi, in an interview with Mungai Eve, called Maribe on the phone in the glare of the cameras.

In the recorded phone conversation, she claimed that he was a deadbeat dad and was not in touch with their child.

Maribe asked Eric to state where the baby lives to which he replied Kileleshwa. However, she corrected him that they had moved to Gigiri.

The former news anchor said that he had called to show people that they were on talking terms yet he did not take care of his child.

“When was the last time you paid school fees?” Jacque asked severally during the phone call.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

