RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jacque Maribe lectures Eric Omondi about being a dad [Video]

New twist.

Jacque Maribe’s message to Eric Omondi as he turns a year older
Jacque Maribe’s message to Eric Omondi as he turns a year older

The drama between comedian Eric Omondi and former Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe took a new twist on Monday evening, November 1, after she accused him of leaving her to raise their child alone.

Recommended articles

Omondi, in an interview with Mungai Eve, called Maribe on the phone in the glare of the cameras.

In the recorded phone conversation, she claimed that he was a deadbeat dad and was not in touch with their child.

Maribe asked Eric to state where the baby lives to which he replied Kileleshwa. However, she corrected him that they had moved to Gigiri.

ERIC OMONDI YOU ARE A DEADBEAT DAD! JACQUE MARIBE SHAMES ERIC LIVE ON AIR MINUTES AFTER CALLING HER!

The former news anchor said that he had called to show people that they were on talking terms yet he did not take care of his child.

When was the last time you paid school fees?” Jacque asked severally during the phone call.

The video of the phonecall has garnered over 30,000 views on YouTube just a few hours after it was published.

Eric Omondi recently claimed on Instagram that he sired a child with musician Miss P and promised to take up the responsibility of raising the child.

Jacque Maribe’s message to Eric Omondi as he turns a year older
Jacque Maribe’s message to Eric Omondi as he turns a year older Jacque Maribe’s message to Eric Omondi as he turns a year older Pulse Live Kenya

Maribe then commented on the post insinuating that he has not been taking care of his 7-year-old son.

“I met this Beautiful Woman 5 months ago in an event I was hosting. Whatever happened happened and I promised her I would take every Responsibility. Children are a blessing from God. @officialmissp_ @babybumpkenya,” shared Omondi in a baby bump photo with Miss P.

“Responsibility? @catewamaribe come I can't speak 😂😂😂 7 years of responsibility,” read Jacque Maribe’s comment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jacque Maribe lectures Eric Omondi about being a dad [Video]

Jacque Maribe lectures Eric Omondi about being a dad [Video]

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

10 beautiful photos of 'Shaniqwa' and Naomi when everything was still rosy & flowery

10 beautiful photos of 'Shaniqwa' and Naomi when everything was still rosy & flowery

Actor Daddie Marto & Wife reveal son's name & face for the first time [Photos]

Actor Daddie Marto & Wife reveal son's name & face for the first time [Photos]

Jacque Maribe’s reaction after Omondi said he is expecting a baby with Miss P [Screenshot]

Jacque Maribe’s reaction after Omondi said he is expecting a baby with Miss P [Screenshot]

Fast-rising star Ciza set to visit Kenya after success of his tune with DJ Maphorisa

Fast-rising star Ciza set to visit Kenya after success of his tune with DJ Maphorisa

Omah Lay brings the house down at Pizza & Wine festival [Video/Photos]

Omah Lay brings the house down at Pizza & Wine festival [Video/Photos]

Shaniqwa reveals how Jalang'o helped him rebuild his life from scratch

Shaniqwa reveals how Jalang'o helped him rebuild his life from scratch

American actor Kal Penn comes out gay, announces engagement to partner of 11 years

American actor Kal Penn comes out gay, announces engagement to partner of 11 years

Trending

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

Mike Sonko and his daughter Sandra Mbuvi

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

CNN journalist Larry Madowo with DW News anchor Edith Kimani in photo which confirmed their relationship

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photo]

Diana Marua hits 500K YouTube subscribers

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

CNN journalist Larry Madowo in an intimate moment with DW News anchor Edith Kimani