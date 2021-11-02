Jacque Maribe lectures Eric Omondi about being a dad [Video]

Omondi, in an interview with Mungai Eve, called Maribe on the phone in the glare of the cameras.

In the recorded phone conversation, she claimed that he was a deadbeat dad and was not in touch with their child.

Maribe asked Eric to state where the baby lives to which he replied Kileleshwa. However, she corrected him that they had moved to Gigiri.

The former news anchor said that he had called to show people that they were on talking terms yet he did not take care of his child.

“When was the last time you paid school fees?” Jacque asked severally during the phone call.

The video of the phonecall has garnered over 30,000 views on YouTube just a few hours after it was published.

Eric Omondi recently claimed on Instagram that he sired a child with musician Miss P and promised to take up the responsibility of raising the child.

Jacque Maribe’s message to Eric Omondi as he turns a year older Pulse Live Kenya

Maribe then commented on the post insinuating that he has not been taking care of his 7-year-old son.

“I met this Beautiful Woman 5 months ago in an event I was hosting. Whatever happened happened and I promised her I would take every Responsibility. Children are a blessing from God. @officialmissp_ @babybumpkenya,” shared Omondi in a baby bump photo with Miss P.