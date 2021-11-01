Jacque Maribe’s reaction after Omondi said he is expecting a baby with Miss P [Screenshot]

Maribe left a suggestive comment on Omondi’s post, insinuating that he has not been taking care of his 7 year old son.

“Responsibility? @catewamaribe come I can't speak 😂😂😂 7 years of responsibility,” reads Jacque Maribe’s comment.

Maribe's reaction Pulse Live Kenya

Maribe’s reaction was prompted by Omondi’s announcement that he is expecting a baby with singer Miss P.

“I met this Beautiful Woman 5 months ago in an event I was hosting. Whatever happened happened and I promised her I would take every Responsibility. Children are a blessing from God. @officialmissp_ @babybumpkenya,” shared Omondi.

By the time of publishing this article, Maribe’s comment had attracted over 420 replies, many tailored on deadbeat claims.

Omondi and Jacque Maribe

In October 2019, Maribe went public with the news that Omondi is the father to her son Zahari after keeping it a secret for years.

In November 2020, Maribe for the first time revealed that she suffered two miscarriages before welcoming her son Zahari.

In an interview, True Love Magazine, Maribe mentioned at that particular time she had a septate uterus that was triggering the miscarriages.

“I had almost gotten a baby before but I got a miscarriage. It was tough at the time because it was so new to me. Then we tried again, suffered a second miscarriage and didn’t know what was going on and our doctor said we have to probe further and they discovered that I had septate uterus (A septate uterus, does significantly increase their risk of a miscarriage. Women with septate uteri can also go on to have recurrent miscarriages," she said.

During the True Love Magazine, Maribe also pointed out that there is no possibility of getting back together with Eric Omondi.