Eric Omondi marches with 3M CVs to State House [Video]

The comedian said that he decided to take the CVs to State House by himself to avoid putting other Kenyans in trouble.

Omondi stated that there are many Kenyans who have graduated with lucrative degree courses, yet they are jobless.

"These are peoples' CVs. I don't want to endanger the lives of other Kenyans. They are 3 million CVs with me here. I'm taking them to President William Ruto, so that he sees Kenyans that have gone to University yet they don't have jobs. I'm going to State House alone," Eric Omondi said as he pulled the cart along Uhuru Highway.

There were police officers who tried to stop him along the way but he responded by saying that he had already talked to the OCS and that they were at the liberty of calling him to confirm.

Eric Omondi arrested again

Eric Omondi did not make it to State House because he was arrested at Serena Hotel after drawing a large crowd on his way to deliver his CVs to Ruto.

This is not the first time the comedian has been arrested for protesting against the high cost of living.