Eric Omondi marches with 3M CVs to State House [Video]

Fabian Simiyu

Eric Omondi has been spotted along Uhuru Highway with CVs of jobless Kenyans

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi

Comedian Eric Omondi has been spotted pulling a cart loaded with cartons of CVs along Uhuru Highway, heading towards State House to present them to President William Ruto, who is reportedly out of the country.

The comedian said that he decided to take the CVs to State House by himself to avoid putting other Kenyans in trouble.

Omondi stated that there are many Kenyans who have graduated with lucrative degree courses, yet they are jobless.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya
"These are peoples' CVs. I don't want to endanger the lives of other Kenyans. They are 3 million CVs with me here. I'm taking them to President William Ruto, so that he sees Kenyans that have gone to University yet they don't have jobs. I'm going to State House alone," Eric Omondi said as he pulled the cart along Uhuru Highway.

There were police officers who tried to stop him along the way but he responded by saying that he had already talked to the OCS and that they were at the liberty of calling him to confirm.

Eric Omondi did not make it to State House because he was arrested at Serena Hotel after drawing a large crowd on his way to deliver his CVs to Ruto.

This is not the first time the comedian has been arrested for protesting against the high cost of living.

The first time was when he protested in front of Parliament buildings due to the high cost of living. Please let me know if you have any further questions or need any additional assistance.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
