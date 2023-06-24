Eric Omondi explains why he will refund Moses Kuria his money

In a TikTok video that has circulated widely online, Eric acknowledged that it is true that CS Kuria assisted him during that time.

However, Eric also expressed gratitude for the blessings that God has bestowed upon him.

Eric Omondi further stated that he intends to refund Kuria the money he received to avoid embarrassing him in front of his children as they grow up.

He explained that by refunding the money, he would have a counterargument if Kuria ever claims in the future that he helped him. Eric could then confidently respond that he repaid the amount.

Moses Kuria regrets sponsoring Eric Omondi's U.S tour

During a discussion on the Finance Bill 2023 on June 8, CS Kuria had expressed regret for sponsoring Eric Omondi's trip to the United States.

He intended for the trip to broaden Eric's perspective and expose him to the world. However, he seemed disappointed that Eric opposed the proposals in the Finance Bill 2023.

CS Kuria further highlighted his experiences of traveling around the world, stating that they had given him a broader perspective compared to Eric Omondi.

He shared examples of successful countries, emphasizing that Kenya should learn from them and make bold steps to address issues such as food security.

“Nimeskia Eric Omondi ambaye amesema yeye ni kijana na miaka saba iliyopita nilichukua pesa yangu nikampeleka America ndio aone vile dunia iko na saa hii vile anaongea afadhali ningetumia hiyo pesa kwa sherehe sababu sioni kama kuna kitu alisoma” Kuria said.

In response to CS Kuria's remarks, Eric Omondi playfully dismissed the notion that his trip to America should have changed his stance on taxation.