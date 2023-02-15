Eric Omondi's statement concerning economic state of Kenya [Video]

Eric has today made a strong statement concerning the economic state of the country.

In a video posted on his Instagram account on February 15, 2023, he observed that many Kenyan youths are suffering due to a lack of money.

According to him, most of these youths are no longer able to make their rent payments nor buy food to eat because of the tough economic times.

Omondi further said that a large number of children are now at home because their parents do not have money for their school fees. This, he says has become like a lifestyle in Kenya.

Pulse Live Kenya

The self-proclaimed president of African comedy has accused politicians of going around perambulating and holding rallies every weekends and weekdays at the expense of ordinary Kenyans.

"Have you noticed there is no money in Kenya, especially in the pockets of the young people? While our politicians perambulate every weekend, sometimes even weekdays in political rallies and exchange of words while we suffer," Omondi observed.

Pulse Live Kenya

The youth in the country have become political and economic slaves according to Omondi.

"Do you know that we are under slavery? We are under shackles. Do you know that our lives have been the same year in year out?" he noted

For the country to get back to normalcy, Eric has advised the youth to get ready for freedom.

"It is time to emancipate ourselves. it is time to break the shackles. Mark my words we are going to change this culture.

"We are going to break free from the chains of slavery. Political, economic slavery and brainwashing. Get ready to break your shackles," Eric charged.

Luku ni moto- Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

For the first time in a long while, Eric's fans have taken his message positively and appreciated him for the good conversation he just started. However, they have also warned him to be genuine about the issue and set a plan.

Here are some reactions to his Instagram post.

nellysans_for once umeongea kitu cha maana.

ynk_dollars Wise man Omondi.

jamal_the_rich Very true Ericko watu hukuchukulia poa but you have something more.

vincent_k.mutai Apo umeongea kama watu kumi.

mekiii_paddy Good Words bro.....We need a good Restoration of the Economy and It's Citizens by all Means..People Really Suffer In Silence but due to bad Leadership Freedom is Outdated.

Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya