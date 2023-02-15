ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eric Omondi's statement concerning economic state of Kenya [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Eric Omondi now wants Kenyan youth to get ready for a radical economic change.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi

Comedian Eric Omondi is ones again on the spotlight, this time for reasons that has him being praised by fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Eric has today made a strong statement concerning the economic state of the country.

In a video posted on his Instagram account on February 15, 2023, he observed that many Kenyan youths are suffering due to a lack of money.

READ: Obinna, Eric Omondi get into physical altercation inside studio [Video]

According to him, most of these youths are no longer able to make their rent payments nor buy food to eat because of the tough economic times.

Omondi further said that a large number of children are now at home because their parents do not have money for their school fees. This, he says has become like a lifestyle in Kenya.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

The self-proclaimed president of African comedy has accused politicians of going around perambulating and holding rallies every weekends and weekdays at the expense of ordinary Kenyans.

"Have you noticed there is no money in Kenya, especially in the pockets of the young people? While our politicians perambulate every weekend, sometimes even weekdays in political rallies and exchange of words while we suffer," Omondi observed.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eric Omondi takes his 'play Kenyan music' campaign to Senate

The youth in the country have become political and economic slaves according to Omondi.

"Do you know that we are under slavery? We are under shackles. Do you know that our lives have been the same year in year out?" he noted

For the country to get back to normalcy, Eric has advised the youth to get ready for freedom.

"It is time to emancipate ourselves. it is time to break the shackles. Mark my words we are going to change this culture.

"We are going to break free from the chains of slavery. Political, economic slavery and brainwashing. Get ready to break your shackles," Eric charged.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Luku ni moto- Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

For the first time in a long while, Eric's fans have taken his message positively and appreciated him for the good conversation he just started. However, they have also warned him to be genuine about the issue and set a plan.

Here are some reactions to his Instagram post.

nellysans_for once umeongea kitu cha maana.

ynk_dollars Wise man Omondi.

jamal_the_rich Very true Ericko watu hukuchukulia poa but you have something more.

vincent_k.mutai Apo umeongea kama watu kumi.

mekiii_paddy Good Words bro.....We need a good Restoration of the Economy and It's Citizens by all Means..People Really Suffer In Silence but due to bad Leadership Freedom is Outdated.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pastor Ng'ang'a reacts to Eric Omondi's attack on gospel artists [Video]

Omondi seems to have touched the heart of what pains most Kenyans, especially the youth.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi's statement concerning economic state of Kenya [Video]

Eric Omondi's statement concerning economic state of Kenya [Video]

Mbosso involved in a car accident during his US tour

Mbosso involved in a car accident during his US tour

Valentine's Day: Annie Idibia celebrates 11 years of saying 'yes' to 2baba

Valentine's Day: Annie Idibia celebrates 11 years of saying 'yes' to 2baba

AKA's family announces date for the late rapper's burial procession

AKA's family announces date for the late rapper's burial procession

How Kenyan celeb couples celebrated Valentine's Day [Photos]

How Kenyan celeb couples celebrated Valentine's Day [Photos]

Top 10 love songs Kenyans streamed for Valentine's - Spotify

Top 10 love songs Kenyans streamed for Valentine's - Spotify

Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history after Halftime Show

Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history after Halftime Show

Nandy and Billnass enjoy Valentine's Day in France [Video]

Nandy and Billnass enjoy Valentine's Day in France [Video]

Prezzo proposes to girlfriend inside NRG studio [Video]

Prezzo proposes to girlfriend inside NRG studio [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress, Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill and Esther Akoth akaAkothe who have been appointed to the Talanta Hela Technical Committee by Sports CS, Ababu Namwamba

Churchill, Kate Actress, Akothee and Wahu land jobs in Ruto's government

Kiss 100 presenters Kwambox and Oga Obinna

Obinna threatens to leave after clashing with Kwambox on air

Priscilla Wa Imani

Priscilla Wa Imani overjoyed after whistling her way into her first-ever flight [Videos]

Priscilla Gakuru 'Wa Imani' with Keshine Investment Director Keziah Njuguna

Whistling TikTok sensation Priscilla Wa Imani lands ambassadorial job