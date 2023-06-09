Eric Omondi jets off to the U.K. for lunch after CS Kuria's remarks

Eric jokingly stated that he was heading to the U.K. again, but this time, he would be sponsoring himself.

"Naenda UK just kuonyesha Moses Kuria. Aliniongelesha jana leo just to show him i can go. Mungu amenibariki," Eric Omondi said.

Pulse Live Kenya

In the video, shared on Thursday 8, Eric is seen confidently walking through the airport, proudly showing off his ticket to the United Kingdom.

He declared that he was going to the UK simply to prove a point to Moses Kuria, who had spoken about their past trip. He thanked God for blessing him with this opportunity.

Eric took the opportunity to express his thoughts on the proposed taxation and its impact on the youth.

He emphasized that if the youth were burdened with taxes, they would struggle to afford their own flights, and would end up relying on others for financial assistance.

""Mimi nikikujibu nakujibu na action. Thank you bwana Kuria for Sponsoring my tour 7 years ago but please don't tax content creators 15% so that they are able to tour on their own. Wewe unaelewa struggle ya vijana na wasanii ambia Orezo awapatie time kwanza wa grow," he said.

Moses Kuria regrets sponsoring Eric Omondi's U.S tour

During a discussion on the Finance Bill 2023 on June 8, CS Kuria had expressed regret for sponsoring Eric Omondi's trip to the United States.

He intended for the trip to broaden Eric's perspective and expose him to the world. However, he seemed disappointed that Eric opposed the proposals in the Finance Bill 2023.

CS Kuria further highlighted his experiences of traveling around the world, stating that they had given him a broader perspective compared to Eric Omondi.

He shared examples of successful countries, emphasizing that Kenya should learn from them and make bold steps to address issues such as food security.

“Nimeskia Eric Omondi ambaye amesema yeye ni kijana na miaka saba iliyopita nilichukua pesa yangu nikampeleka America ndio aone vile dunia iko na saa hii vile anaongea afadhali ningetumia hiyo pesa kwa sherehe sababu sioni kama kuna kitu alisoma” Kuria said.

In response to CS Kuria's remarks, Eric Omondi playfully dismissed the notion that his trip to America should have changed his stance on taxation.