ADVERTISEMENT
Eric Omondi jets off to the U.K. for lunch after CS Kuria's remarks

Lynet Okumu

Eric Omondi sponsors himself on a lunch trip to the U.K. after CS Moses Kuria's remarks

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi
Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi

In a recent interview with YouTuber Vincent Mboya, comedian Eric Omondi responded in a playful manner to Moses Kuria's comments about sponsoring his trip to the U.S. seven years ago.

Eric jokingly stated that he was heading to the U.K. again, but this time, he would be sponsoring himself.

"Naenda UK just kuonyesha Moses Kuria. Aliniongelesha jana leo just to show him i can go. Mungu amenibariki," Eric Omondi said.

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi
Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya
READ: CS Moses Kuria regrets sponsoring Eric Omondi's U.S tour [Video]

In the video, shared on Thursday 8, Eric is seen confidently walking through the airport, proudly showing off his ticket to the United Kingdom.

He declared that he was going to the UK simply to prove a point to Moses Kuria, who had spoken about their past trip. He thanked God for blessing him with this opportunity.

Eric took the opportunity to express his thoughts on the proposed taxation and its impact on the youth.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Eric Omondi labels Butita 'Judas' after State House meeting

He emphasized that if the youth were burdened with taxes, they would struggle to afford their own flights, and would end up relying on others for financial assistance.

""Mimi nikikujibu nakujibu na action. Thank you bwana Kuria for Sponsoring my tour 7 years ago but please don't tax content creators 15% so that they are able to tour on their own. Wewe unaelewa struggle ya vijana na wasanii ambia Orezo awapatie time kwanza wa grow," he said.

During a discussion on the Finance Bill 2023 on June 8, CS Kuria had expressed regret for sponsoring Eric Omondi's trip to the United States.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

He intended for the trip to broaden Eric's perspective and expose him to the world. However, he seemed disappointed that Eric opposed the proposals in the Finance Bill 2023.

CS Kuria further highlighted his experiences of traveling around the world, stating that they had given him a broader perspective compared to Eric Omondi.

He shared examples of successful countries, emphasizing that Kenya should learn from them and make bold steps to address issues such as food security.

Nimeskia Eric Omondi ambaye amesema yeye ni kijana na miaka saba iliyopita nilichukua pesa yangu nikampeleka America ndio aone vile dunia iko na saa hii vile anaongea afadhali ningetumia hiyo pesa kwa sherehe sababu sioni kama kuna kitu alisoma” Kuria said.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

In response to CS Kuria's remarks, Eric Omondi playfully dismissed the notion that his trip to America should have changed his stance on taxation.

He expressed his belief that the government should prioritize addressing the high cost of living and food insecurity, rather than focusing solely on housing.

Lynet Okumu
