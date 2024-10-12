The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eric Omondi comes through for student in viral video with Sh1M raised in a day

Charles Ouma

Eric Omondi who took Lewis back to school revealed that efforts are underway to get a piece of land for the family to build a house and support them in establishing a business

Philanthropic comedian Eric Omondi has once again marshalled Kenyans to raise over one million shillings to support a form one student who was on the verge of dropping out of school after failing to report to school for two terms due to a fee balance of Sh32,000.

A video of Lewis sobbing next to a church in Machakos while sharing his plight went viral with netizens empathizing with him and acknowledging that the situation that the young boy found himself in is one beyond his ability to reverse.

The cameraman, @Ephreim Bazuu engaged him in a brief conversation during which Lewis shared his struggled with the world.

"Niaje Lewis, uko aje? Mbona unakaa kama uko na stress?" the cameraman asks to which the form one student responds in the affirmative with tears welling up in his eyes.

"Niko poa; niko na stress… sijaenda shule term mbili… nimekuja kutafuta Yesu nione kama atanisaidia kwenda shule kwa sababu sipati sponsors. Siko shule kwa sababu ya school fees… 32k na sina… nashindwa ntafanya nini," a tearful Lewis responds.

He shared that the family has been struggling to survive to a point of not being able to afford his fees.

He also explained that his family had to relocate from Chokaa in Nairobi to thrit rural home in Machakos after their house was demolished.

"Wazazi wako nyumbani; hawana uwezo. Mahali tulikuwa tulibomolewa… tulikuwa tunaishi Chokaa tukabomolewa… walisema tulikuwa kwa mto," he says.

He shared that the demolition happened when the family was attending a funeral and some of their property was lost.

Battered by tribulations, Lewis found hope in his Christiuan faith and expressed his wish to go back to school with the help of well-wishers, with the cameraman promising to help.

"Tulikuwa tumeenda mazishi ushago ya baba ya baba yangu… tulienda mazishi tukakaa mwezi… kurudi tukapata tulibomolewa. Kila kitu iko nje… zingine ziliibiwa… tukashindwa tutafanya nini. Nilikuja kuabudu Mungu wangu nione kama atanisaidia kwenda shule."

"Ntashukuru sana nikienda shule… na Mungu atambariki… hivyo tu ndio naweza mwambia… ata ile kidogo," Lewis respond noted to which the cameraman responded:

"Ntakusaidia baba, panguza machozi usilie."

The video was uploaded on Tiktok and went viral with many expressing a desire to help Lewis.

Eric Omondi is among those who responded, requesting assistance to locate the boy.

"Please help me locate this boy… if you know him, DM me or comment with his parents' number," Omondi posted on Instagram account on October 10, 2024.

In a subsequent update, the funnyman shared that he had traced the family, with Kenyans rallying behind him to see Lewis resume school.

"Hey guys, tumepata our boy. Leo tunamrudisha shule. It’s a very sad story. This family has been reduced to squatters; they are literally homeless. Wamejenga nyumba kwa kichaka… no water… no electricity.

"The father had a butchery in Chokaa but walibomolewa. Team sisi kwa sisi, let’s change their story forever. Send whatever you can to the mother's number… 0717570851… Mary Mwanda." Omondi explained.

Backed by his philanthropic Team Sisi Kwa Sisi, contributions trickled in and in less than a day, the figure had surpassed Sh1 million.

The proceed was used to pay for Lewi’s fees all through High School.

"Team sisi kwa sisi… Nyinyi ni wale watu! Tumefika 1 million. Simu ya mama imejaa. Mtoto nimempeleka shule Naivasha Kimuri High, tukalipa 4 years." Omondi updated.

The remainder will be used to support the family acquire land and construct a decent dwelling.

"Tuendelee kutumia baba yake on 0790420315… George Julius. Nataka anunue land, ajenge, na afungue biashara," Omondi added.

Lewis who could not hold back his joy thanked Kenyans of goodwill for coming through for his family.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
