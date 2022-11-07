RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Content creators with the most sleek rides in Nairobi

Masia Wambua

Smart content creators like Abel Mutua hire out their sleek rides to VVIPs visiting the country

Content creators Njugush, Eve Mungai, and Abel Mutua. They are some of the content creators who drive sleek cars
Being a celebrity and a brand comes with a great bargain of expectancy, not just from the fans but also from society.

Often, it is said that an artiste is a true reflection of society. From them, we can tell what a certain society is.

Now, content creation and social media influencing is a fast-growing industry in Kenya and a good number of the youthful generation are using their talent to create content not for themselves but for their fans and clients.

A good number of content creators are comedians and a good number of them live big and drive some of the best and most sleek cars that the market has to offer.

In this article, we look at some of the sleek cars that our local content creators drive.

While expensive cars are mostly linked to politicians, organisations, and business moguls, the narrative is slowly fading.

Content creators are some of the people that are now driving expensive cars, one of the reasons being that they should appear presentable whenever they go to meet their clients.

Influencer Crazy Kennar
Influencer Crazy Kennar Influencer Crazy Kennar Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Crazy Kennar: How I made Sh300,000 in one deal

How you present yourself to a client and the kind of car one drives may determine the kind of deal that is likely going to be sealed.

It is also a field and area of showbiz and image portrayal has to come in handy. They are stars and their lives ought to depict that as well.

Another reason why they drive big cars is because of the space that they offer. This means it is easier for them to ferry more crew members as well as equipment meant for shooting.

The vehicles are also able to get through tough terrains which come as a plus when it comes to shoots in remote areas.

There are others who hire out their vehicles even for events like politics, weddings, and road shows, as well as for use by NGOs and even government agencies.

A Prado TX owned by Njugush
A Prado TX owned by Njugush Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Influencers who turned side hustles into successful businesses

Content creator Timothy Kimani Ndegwa alias Njuguna is a common figure in the comedy industry and has been in the industry for a long time. He is arguably one of the go-to content creators who has amassed a great following because of his clean content. Njugush drives a Toyota Prado

Crazy Kennar buys new Toyota Prado TX
Crazy Kennar buys new Toyota Prado TX Pulse Live Kenya

Crazy Kennar whose real name is Kennedy Odhiambo is a fast-rising content creator and of the artistes who had been chosen by Meta for a business trip in the London, UK. He drives a Toyota Prado TX

Abel Mutua poses next to his Mercedes Benz
Abel Mutua poses next to his Mercedes Benz Pulse Live Kenya

Actor Abel Mutua alias Mkurugenzi is a man that has been in the acting world for some time but majorly came into the limelight during the days of Tahidi High, a program that aired on Citizen TV.

The program opened doors for Mutua as he landed other deals in the acting scene and has two feature films under his name. He drive a Mecedes Benz E-class that he hires out for weddings, NGOs, and even to government agencies during public holidays.

Terrence and his wife Milly Chebby. The couple acquired brand new Prado on their 10th anniversary
Terrence and his wife Milly Chebby. The couple acquired brand new Prado on their 10th anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Terence Creative & Milly acquire brand new Prado on their 10th anniversary [Photos]

Terrence Creative is fast taking the creative industry to another level. He is a man of many faces. He also recently got a new car early in the year, a Prado TX

Andrew Kibe aqcuired his new car in late October 2022
Andrew Kibe aqcuired his new car in late October 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The former NRG and Kiss 100 radio presenter moved to the United States and started his own brand where he creates content on matters that arise in society. Recently, the controversial content creator took to Insta stories and shared a video of him flaunting the Sh13 million sleek Mercedes Benz S class.

Thee Pluto poses in front of his Prado
Thee Pluto poses in front of his Prado Pulse Live Kenya

Thee Pluto is a budding content creator and an entrepreneur whose interest is in land and real estate. The father of one who got his daughter with his fiancé, Felicity Shiru has a recorded love for high-end vehicles. Pluto drives a Prado and recently bought his wife a car during her baby shower and baby gender reveal party.

Content creator Eve Mungai poses infront of her car, a Crown
Content creator Eve Mungai poses infront of her car, a Crown Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Eve Mungai and boyfriend Trevor buy their first brand new car [Photos]

One of Kenya's fastest-growing content creators and YouTuber Eve Mungai is also a proud owner of a sleek car. In January 2022 Eve acquired her first car, a Toyota Crown.

Eve took to her social media to share the milestone, expressing her joy and terming it an achievement she never thought she could have achieved.

Kabi wa Jesus owns an Audi Q5
Kabi wa Jesus owns an Audi Q5 Pulse Live Kenya
