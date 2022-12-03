YouTube has released a list of most watched videos in Kenya, revealing a sharp rise in consumption of locally generated content from Kenya’s general elections news, comedies, music, religious, and real life talk shows.
YouTube names Thee Pluto & Pastor Ezekiel among top content creators in Kenya [List]
Thee Pluto led as Pastor Ezekiel followed closely in second position
The lists show locally created content that celebrates different ways of life by Kenyans within homes, villages and at workplaces registered the highest viewership.
Thee Pluto Show by content creator Robert Ndegwa led in the Top Creators’ category followed by Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s New Life TV Kenya channel and real life experiences talk show channels, Lynn Ngugi and Mungai Eve respectively.
Other top creators were Nicholas Kioko, Churchill Television, Jackie Matubia, Comrade’s Flavour, TT Comedian and Nigeria’s comedy channel SamSpedy.
Among the top trending videos were songwriter-artist Zuchu’s performance at a local secondary school in Tanzania, child content creator TT Comedian, NTV’s live coverage of William Ruto being declared president and news about Kenya’s 2022 election results that was live-streamed on YouTube.
Discussing personal finance, love life, baby ‘journey’ to family issues saw Jackie Matubia’s channel attract the highest number of new subscriptions, followed by 2MbiliTV, Obinna TV, Okumba Junior, Aicy Stevens and Nick Kwach, Austin Muigai, Ariane Dashian, Hunch Show, NichLmao and I am Kabugi respectively.
The data released shows Nigeria’s music composition 'Calm Down' by Rema was the most viewed and listened to song followed by Otile Brown’s new release ‘Woman’ featuring Tanzanian crooner Harmonize and 'Toto' by gospel-turned secular pop artist Willy Paul.
Hit single ‘Why’ by Rwanda’s music icon, The Ben featuring Diamond Platnumz also enjoyed top rating followed by ‘Mtasubiri by Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz featuring Zuchu, ‘Mi Amor’ by Marioo featuring Zuchu, Ali Kiba’s 'Utu', 'Kishash' featuring Ndovu Kuu, and Ghananian crooner Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ remix featuring Mayorkun, King Promise and Darkoo.
YouTube Top Lists
Top Trending Videos
- Zuchu Na Wanafunzi Wakicheza Baikoko Mpya Shuleni - Ophoro Tube
- Eid Special Don’t Miss New Unlimited Funny Viral Trending Video 2022 - Busy Fun Ltd
- 100 Days Building A Modern Underground Hut With A Grass Roof And A Swimming Pool - Mr.Heang Update
- TT Comedian Kibwagizo - TT Comedian
- William Ruto Declared President-Elect | 2022 Presidential Election Results - NTV
- My friend killed my son when I was in Saudi Arabia and no one will help track her down - Lynn Ngugi
- Chebaibai By Justus Mutai Tuno (Official 4K Video) - Justus M. Tuno
- News 54 Live | Kenya 2022 election results Stream - News54
- See What Raila Odinga Did To This Disabled Man In Kwale!!- Kenya Digital News
- African Home Drama!!: Unexpected! #saturdaydosage - Flaqo Raz
Top YouTube Shorts
- ILYA BORZOV
- Omar Raja - ESPN
- How Ridiculous
- Bam and Bri Nation
- Tov Family
- SportsNation
- Mishakdayo tv
- Hingaflips
- Gấu & Kem
- Mc Shem Comedian
Top Music Videos
- Rema - Calm Down
- Otile Brown X Harmonize - Woman
- Willy Paul - Toto
- The Ben Ft Diamond Platnumz - WHY
- Diamond Platnumz Ft Zuchu - Mtasubiri
- Zuchu - Mwambieni
- Marioo x Jovial - Mi Amor
- Alikiba - UTU
- Kishash Ft Ndovu Kuu
- Camidoh - Sugarcane Remix (Feat. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo)
Top Creators
- Thee Pluto Show
- New Life TV KENYA
- Lynn Ngugi
- Mungai Eve
- Nicholas Kioko
- Churchill Television
- Jackie Matubia
- Comrades Flavour
- TT Comedian
- SamSpedy
Breakout Creators
- Jackie Matubia
- 2mbili Tv
- Obinna TV
- Okumba Junior
- Aicy Stevens & Nick Kwach
- Austin Muigai
- Ariane Dashian
- Hunch show
- NichLmao
- I Am Kabugi
