YouTube names Thee Pluto & Pastor Ezekiel among top content creators in Kenya [List]

The lists show locally created content that celebrates different ways of life by Kenyans within homes, villages and at workplaces registered the highest viewership.

Thee Pluto Show by content creator Robert Ndegwa led in the Top Creators’ category followed by Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s New Life TV Kenya channel and real life experiences talk show channels, Lynn Ngugi and Mungai Eve respectively.

Pulse Live Kenya

Other top creators were Nicholas Kioko, Churchill Television, Jackie Matubia, Comrade’s Flavour, TT Comedian and Nigeria’s comedy channel SamSpedy.

Among the top trending videos were songwriter-artist Zuchu’s performance at a local secondary school in Tanzania, child content creator TT Comedian, NTV’s live coverage of William Ruto being declared president and news about Kenya’s 2022 election results that was live-streamed on YouTube.

Discussing personal finance, love life, baby ‘journey’ to family issues saw Jackie Matubia’s channel attract the highest number of new subscriptions, followed by 2MbiliTV, Obinna TV, Okumba Junior, Aicy Stevens and Nick Kwach, Austin Muigai, Ariane Dashian, Hunch Show, NichLmao and I am Kabugi respectively.

The data released shows Nigeria’s music composition 'Calm Down' by Rema was the most viewed and listened to song followed by Otile Brown’s new release ‘Woman’ featuring Tanzanian crooner Harmonize and 'Toto' by gospel-turned secular pop artist Willy Paul.

Hit single ‘Why’ by Rwanda’s music icon, The Ben featuring Diamond Platnumz also enjoyed top rating followed by ‘Mtasubiri by Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz featuring Zuchu, ‘Mi Amor’ by Marioo featuring Zuchu, Ali Kiba’s 'Utu', 'Kishash' featuring Ndovu Kuu, and Ghananian crooner Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ remix featuring Mayorkun, King Promise and Darkoo.

YouTube Top Lists

Top Trending Videos

Zuchu Na Wanafunzi Wakicheza Baikoko Mpya Shuleni - Ophoro Tube Eid Special Don’t Miss New Unlimited Funny Viral Trending Video 2022 - Busy Fun Ltd 100 Days Building A Modern Underground Hut With A Grass Roof And A Swimming Pool - Mr.Heang Update TT Comedian Kibwagizo - TT Comedian William Ruto Declared President-Elect | 2022 Presidential Election Results - NTV My friend killed my son when I was in Saudi Arabia and no one will help track her down - Lynn Ngugi Chebaibai By Justus Mutai Tuno (Official 4K Video) - Justus M. Tuno News 54 Live | Kenya 2022 election results Stream - News54 See What Raila Odinga Did To This Disabled Man In Kwale!!- Kenya Digital News African Home Drama!!: Unexpected! #saturdaydosage - Flaqo Raz

Top YouTube Shorts

ILYA BORZOV Omar Raja - ESPN How Ridiculous Bam and Bri Nation Tov Family SportsNation Mishakdayo tv Hingaflips Gấu & Kem Mc Shem Comedian

Top Music Videos

Rema - Calm Down Otile Brown X Harmonize - Woman Willy Paul - Toto The Ben Ft Diamond Platnumz - WHY Diamond Platnumz Ft Zuchu - Mtasubiri Zuchu - Mwambieni Marioo x Jovial - Mi Amor Alikiba - UTU Kishash Ft Ndovu Kuu Camidoh - Sugarcane Remix (Feat. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo)

Top Creators

Thee Pluto Show New Life TV KENYA Lynn Ngugi Mungai Eve Nicholas Kioko Churchill Television Jackie Matubia Comrades Flavour TT Comedian SamSpedy

Breakout Creators