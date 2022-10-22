RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eve Mungai reveals condition that makes her look pregnant

Amos Robi

Eve asked fans not to pray for her blessings she was not ready for

Eve Mungai
Eve Mungai

Content creator Eve Mungai has once again been forced to dispel rumors she is expectant.

The YouTuber who has been telling off netizens who occasionally claim she is expectant and those who question when she will get a baby said she has a health condition that makes her appear pregnant.

Eve said she battles gas which makes her belly swell and that has become even more persistent recently after she was diagnosed with food poisoning.

“Seems some of my fans really want to see me pregnant. I shared I have been battling gas for long, it keeps coming back even after being treated and recently it got worse after I was diagnosed with food poisoning,” she narrated.

While Eve appreciated the blessings many were praying for her she said it was not the appropriate time for that.

Eve Mungai
Eve Mungai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eve Mungai recalls how she met boyfriend, Director Trevor

“You all stop praying for me blessings that I aint ready for. The issue here is gastritis, ulcers and H pylori, that was the discussion,” she said.

Eve has previously told off those that questioned her timing for having children saying she would have kids when she was ready.

She said that everyone had their life plans and life was not just centred around having children.

The conversation has not only affected her but also her boyfriend Director Trevor who has received similar questions.

“You all should stop telling us to get children like the rest have, everyone has their life plans and again being a woman doesn’t mean your purpose is only to get children!! everyone at their own pace,” she stated.

Eve Mungai
Eve Mungai Eve Mungai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eve Mungai gifts boyfriend phone worth Sh157K on his birthday

Director Trevor on his part said unplanned childbirth could be a reason one’s life takes a different direction insisting that getting a child should be something thought over.

Amos Robi
