It will come back to bite you - Tanasha Donna on exposing dark secrets

Tanasha, who currently lives abroad, hinted that she has been holding onto this information for some time but is waiting for the right moment to reveal it.

Tanasha hints at hidden truth

In her Instagram post, Tanasha wrote, “What is in the dark will always come to light,” implying that her hidden truth will eventually be exposed. Her message sparked widespread speculation among her followers, eager to know what she was referring to.

The mother of one continued her message, warning that secrets have a way of coming back to haunt those who keep them. She wrote, “No matter how long, it will eventually always come back to bite you in the end. Evil never wins in the end.”**

Although she didn’t provide any details, Tanasha’s words left fans guessing about the nature of her secret. She ended her post on a mysterious note, stating, “One day, I’ll have a lot to say... But for now, let me stay hush.”

This cryptic post has caused a stir among her supporters, with many taking to social media to express their thoughts and theories about what Tanasha could be keeping under wraps.

Tanasha’s message comes at a time when U.S. rapper P Diddy is facing serious legal allegations. Although there has been no direct link between Tanasha's secret and the allegations against Diddy, her timing has fuelled speculation.

Diamond speaks on meeting P Diddy

In a video circulating on social media, Diamond spoke about attending a private party at Diddy’s residence before America's Independence Day. He mentioned that although they had a good time, some of the events that took place couldn’t be shared publicly.

Diamond narrated in Kiswahili, “We were there and did a lot of things, but some of what happened can't be posted," he said.

These remarks have only added fuel to the fire, with social media users speculating about the nature of the events Diamond referred to.

Social media reactions to Diamond’s walking style

Adding to the buzz, Diamond recently trended online for an entirely different reason. A video of the Wasafi boss disembarking from a private jet surfaced, showing him walking in an unusual manner.

This sparked online speculation, with users poking fun at his walking style and guessing what might have caused it.

Diamond later addressed these speculations during a Wasafi interview, stating, “I am a person who is always talked about, whether online or in real life. My life on social media and in reality are two very different things. I never respond to comments from people. I am one of the most mature and resilient artists. Say whatever you want, but I won’t respond, I am not moved and I will not tremble.”

Diamond’s response reinforced his stance of not letting online criticism affect him, although the incident continued to dominate social media discussions..