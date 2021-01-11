Some couples make you feel like being in love, if you’re single but then again you remember marriage is not a game of trials but a lifetime commitment.

Former Inooro TV news anchor Muthoni Wa Mukiri has finally introduced her man to the public after keeping her relationship under wraps for a minute.

On Monday, the media personality took to Instagram to share a photo rocking matching outfits with her boyfriend Isaac (Isaac the Venturous- Instagram name), wishing her followers a happy new week with love emojis.

“Happy New week ❤😍 @velosphotography” reads Muthoni’s captions.

Muthoni Wa Mukiri and her Boyfriend Isaac

Comedian Teacher Wanjiku who is a close friend to the new celebrity couple in town, also took to the gram, congratulating the two for finding love and wishing them well.

“Congratulations @muthoniwamukiri and @isaac_the_venturous_one on finding one another! Love is a beautiful thing and I wish you nothing but the best! Harusi tu nayo! tushonesheni Nguo😂” shared Teacher Wanjiku.

Following the introduction of Ms Mukiri’s boyfriend, Netizens could not help it but gush over the two with lovely comments.

Reactions

kambuamuziki “Ah my heart can't even🤗💛💛💛|

joyceomondi “🤗🤗🤗🤗”

shixkapienga “Aawwwww cute ma' 😍🔥”

teacherwanjiku “🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌Wacha nitafute Nguo 😂 congratulations @muthoniwamukiri and @isaac_the_venturous_one for finding each other💕💕 love is a beautiful thing!”

itscynthiamwangi “It's happening! Drop everything guys!!! Its happening ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

mashirima_kapombe “😍😍😍😍😍🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️”

loulou_hassan “Ulisema bridesmaids tukae kipande gani😂😂😂...looking 🔥🔥🔥🔥 tukunywe tu”

jamila.mohamed1 “Finally! Amefichuliwa! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”

hellen_msoo “Uuuuiiiiiiii ❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I might run out of emojis so let me just say, this has made my day!”

toninjuu “No uyu ti Wakuraya😉😉😉🙃🙂🤣🤩🤪😜😛”

wanjiru_royalty_maina “Daaamn..😍😍.....Lord don't pass me by😍😍”

ngendonjoroge_did__herbest “Even my mum has said “Eish❤️❤️❤️❤️♥️”

deejay_donavee “Love is beautiful . Both of you look 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️”

elaijahgichuru “Hey love birds😍😍😍🙈”

