Inooro TV news anchor Muthoni wa Mukiri has called it quits from the Royal Media Services-owned station.

The sassy news anchor announced her departure from the station on Friday said that the five years she has been at Inooro have been amazing.

Muthoni Mukiri went on to say that the journey has now come to an end, as she thanked all who have supported her through it.

Inooro TV news anchor Muthoni Mukiri Quits

"MY DEPARTURE FROM INOORO TV

It’s been an amazing five years but my journey at Inooro TV has come to an end. I want to thank you my fans, my supporters, my friends, and everyone who has supported me during that journey. I will miss you dearly. God bless you all," she said.

Muthoni added that she believes that when one door closes, another surely opens, promising to let her fans know where her next workplace will be.

She noted that as they wait to know about her next destination, the screen siren said that her fans can find her on her YouTube channel.

"I believe when one door closes another one opens. I will let you know my next destination in good time but in the meantime, we still get to catch up on my YouTube Channel. God bless you all and Thanks for the love," added Muthoni.