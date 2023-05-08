The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ex-K24 journalist Caleb Karuga adds new hotel to his business empire [Photos]

Amos Robi

Caleb Karuga became a successful entrepreneur after he was fired from K24 TV.

Caleb Karuga poses for a photo
Caleb Karuga poses for a photo

Former K24 journalist Caleb Karuga recently achieved another significant milestone in his entrepreneurial journey.

Karuga, who embarked on his agribusiness venture close to ten years ago, has now ventured into the world of coffee by launching his own eatery specializing in this aromatic beverage; Coffee 254, located along the Thogoto/ Dagoretti Road.

Sharing his excitement on his social media platforms, Karuga expressed the challenges he faced in bringing this dream to fruition.

"Finally! After five years of praying, planning, procrastinating & lots of giving up on this dream - by God's grace today we officially launch Coffee 254," he joyfully announced.

Karuga's latest triumph coincides with his birthday, making it a doubly special occasion for the enterprising businessman. His determination and perseverance have led him to this momentous achievement.

Caleb Karuga's hotel
Caleb Karuga's hotel Caleb Karuga's hotel Pulse Live Kenya
Caleb Karuga's hotel
Caleb Karuga's hotel Caleb Karuga's hotel Pulse Live Kenya

Having abandoned his IT degree course midway, Karuga's journey has taken him from a journalist to a thriving farmer.

It was Karuga's stint at K24 TV that served as a catalyst for his foray into farming. Reflecting on an eye-opening interview he conducted, Karuga realized the potential of agribusiness. He encountered a mole catcher who revealed that his earnings amounted to Sh90,000, surpassing Karuga's own salary at the time.

After being retrenched in 2013, Karuga received a severance package of Sh1.3 million. He wisely utilized this sum to expand his farming enterprise, fueling its growth and success.

He currently manages three farms where he keeps a diverse range of livestock, including thousands of indigenous chickens, quails, guinea fowls, bees and dairy goats. In addition to animal husbandry, Karuga also cultivates crops such as butternut, strawberries, sweet potatoes, and sunflowers.

Agri-businessman Caleb Karuga
Agri-businessman Caleb Karuga Agri-businessman Caleb Karuga Pulse Live Kenya

In addition to his farming ventures, Karuga has also established a strong presence on YouTube and other social media platforms where he shares valuable farming tips and insights. His expertise in the field has garnered him ambassadorial roles with various agriculture-related companies, further solidifying his influence in the agricultural sector.

In a previous interview, Karuga mentioned that he had acquired a great deal of learning throughout his journey, which enabled him to make informed decisions.

He emphasized his belief in embracing the learning curve and not taking personal offence when a venture fails.

"I believe in going through the learning curve. When a venture fails, I don't take it personally. It is the business that has failed, not me. I might have made a mistake, but I choose to keep on the ball. I don't make permanent decisions based on temporary situations," he stated.

Agri-businessman Caleb Karuga
Agri-businessman Caleb Karuga Agri-businessman Caleb Karuga Pulse Live Kenya

Karuga warned that agriculture should be passion driven by those seeking to venture into it and not money driven.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
