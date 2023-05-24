The sports category has moved to a new website.


Former Kasarani MP joins well-wishers in rewarding viral Murang'a boy

Amos Robi

Baby Ethan effortlessly named political leaders from the president down to the MCA and even members of the cabinet

In a heartwarming turn of events, Ethan, the three-year-old prodigy from Murang'a, who captured the nation's attention with his remarkable knowledge of the Kenyan government officials, has finally received the recognition and rewards.

Ethan became an internet sensation when a viral video showcased his astonishing ability to name various government positions, from the president to the local county assembly members. His impressive display of knowledge and intellect left many in awe.

Taking notice of Ethan's exceptional talent, musician Karangu Muraya stepped forward to celebrate his brilliance.

Muraya gifted Ethan with a brand-new bicycle, a token of appreciation for his extraordinary abilities.

"Baby Ethan, you are highly favoured. May Jehovah protect your star. May you continue making your mum smile," he added after their meeting.

Not stopping there, Ethan's mother excitedly shared news of another generous gesture. Simon Kabu, the CEO of Bonfire Adventures, had promised the family a fully-paid trip. Ethan's mother also took the opportunity to thank Karangu for keeping his promise.

"Thank you Kabu. You promised us a trip. Thank you Muraya for keeping your promise to my son too," Ethan's mother appreciated

The outpouring of support continued as former Kasarani Member of Parliament, Mercy Wanjiku Gakuya, joined in recognizing Ethan's extraordinary potential.

Gakuya pledged to sponsor Ethan's education until he completes his schooling, ensuring that his remarkable talent receives the nurturing it deserves.

Gakuya expressed her belief in Ethan's exceptional intellectual and natural abilities, highlighting the importance of providing him with the necessary support to fully develop his talents.

"How Ethan-3year old Boy will be nurtured is key since most of us if not all find Ethan to be a genius with exceptional intellectual or other natural ability," Gakuya wrote.

Many Kenyans online have also lauded the boy for his exceptional brilliance.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
