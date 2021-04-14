KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua has come to Revered Lucy Natasha's defense after being attacked by critics for having Tattoos, yet she is a minister of the word.

In a tweet, Mutua challenged Natasha to ignore critics and carry on with preaching the gospel, arguing that people will always talk no matter what she does, good or bad.

“Rev. Lucy Natasha, preach on and turn your back to the critics, sceptics and nay sayers. People will always talk tattoo or no tattoo. Shine on for the Lord and reach out to souls. There's nothing you can do to please everyone!” tweeted Ezekiel Mutua.

Rev. Lucy Natasha

Upon seeing Mutua’s post, the Natasha replied; “Thanks

@EzekielMutua for the words of encouragement and much humbled touching lives and reaching our generation with the message of hope and faith in God”

On April 13, The Oracle of God preacher shared photos while receiving the COVID - 19 AstraZeneca Vaccine an act that exposed her arm tattoos to the public.

The Tattoos ignited a heated debate among believers and non believers of the word, a section quoting biblical verses that are against tattoos while others opting to defend the preacher, saying it’s not a big deal.

Rev. Lucy Natasha

“Together with my Pastoral team, I took the COVID - 19 AstraZeneca Vaccine at RFH Health Care in adherence to Government and Medical recommendations for clergy and frontline workers as we combine our efforts in overcoming this global pandemic. This too will pass #vaccine” wrote Rev. Natasha.

