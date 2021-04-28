Mt. Kenya TV violated content regulations by airing pornographic content- Ezekiel Mutua

Mutua said that the Mt. Kenya TV suspension should serve as a lesson to others, as they violated content regulations by airing pornographic content.

“Mt. Kenya TV violated content regulations by airing pornographic content which contravenes Kenya's Programing Standards & the Watershed Period. Now CA has shut them off for a month and slapped a 500k on them. Protection of children from premature exposure to adult content is a collective responsibility. I hope this will serve as a lesson to others” reads a tweet from Ezekiel.

Mt. Kenya TV Suspended

On Wednesday, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) ordered the shutdown of Mt. Kenya TV for airing inappropriate content for one month.

In the directive, CA also imposed a fine of Sh500, 000 to the station for violating programming regulations.

“The Authority noted that the TV channel had, during its “Mucii wa Ciiana” programme, featured an animated movie, entitled Free Jimmy, containing scenes of sexually explicit content, drug abuse, robbery and violence in blatant breach of Programming Code, and the ICT sector law”

“In particular, the Authority established that the licensee had aired adult content during the watershed period, and at a time when most children were at home during the school holidays, thus occasioning grievous harm to the minors who may have been exposed to the offensive content,” read part of the CA statement.