Ezekiel Otuoma's wife considers leaving the ex-footballer over in-laws' threats

In a live TikTok video, Rachael expressed her frustration and disappointment with Ezekiel's family, alleging neglect and mistreatment.

Her emotional revelation has sparked a conversation about the complexities of caregiving and the importance of support in times of need.

Rachael Otuoma - Otuoma's family has never visited him for 4 years

During her livestream, Rachael Otuoma did not mince words when addressing the alleged mistreatment by her husband's family.

She accused them of failing to visit Ezekiel or provide any form of support since his diagnosis.

The TikToker recounted years of caring for her ailing husband without assistance or acknowledgment from his relatives.

"Otuoma's mum has never visited this house for four good years. He has never seen her son. But when I speak, I am the bad one. I have covered so many things because of Otuoma. Even Otuoma is tired," she said.

Rachael challenges in-law claims

Addressing allegations from Otuoma's family that she married him for his wealth, Rachael vehemently denied these accusations, asserting that her commitment to her husband transcends material possessions.

She expressed her hurt over being unfairly scapegoated, emphasising that she has dedicated herself to caring for Otuoma out of love and devotion.

"I have never been counseled, and then there is no thank you. It is disrespect after disrespect. They should leave me alone, I am tired. These people can kill you while you are still alive," she added.

A yearning for peace: Rachael's decision to retreat

Rachael expressed her exhaustion from enduring insults and contemplating returning to her mother's home, hoping Ezekiel's family would take over his care.

She expressed a desire to seek solace and reflection in the comfort of her mother's home, acknowledging her heavy heart and four years of relentless effort.

Despite recognising the power of love, she found it difficult to believe the person she had become amidst the challenges.

