Singer Esther Akoth, popularly know as Akothee has said that fame is not easy and it comes with a price, attached to it.

In a post she shared while celebrating her more than 2.5 million Instagram followers’ milestone, the singer said it takes constant content, resilience, persistence, determination and hard work.

She cautioned that it looks all rosy and sweet when people see it on phone, but the work that goes in behind the scenes is not light.

The mother of five mentioned that people take advantage of you sometimes, others want to humiliate you and make you feel small, once they have access to you.

Akothee added that those who want to judge can judge, and if anyone feels uninspired by anything from social media, they should just pick what matters and forget about the rest.

“Thank you very much 💋may God bless you for the massive support. If anything on this platform doesn't inspire you, please don't stress yourself, just pick what matters and leave the rest, remember this page is the example of a real human being, in flesh and blood 💪 living her real life constantly on cameras 😭 💪 Now you can judge it's allowed, you can criticize it's allowed, but can you imagine airing your life to public just for a day? Some people commit suicide over a gossip, imagine addressing 2.5 million people that you have never met. Fame is not easy, it comes with a price, and constant content, resilience, persistence, determination and hard work, some people want to be famous, trust you me, it looks sweet on your phone, but in reality, things are different on ground. People take advantage of you, they want to humiliate you, they want to make you feel small once they have access to you. Sometimes, it’s difficult to behave as an enterprenur/celebrity.

You don't know whether to behave as a friend or a diva 🤦, when you allow people to see your human part, they get carried away and use it to finish you. I have learnt Alot in 2020. May GOD BE WITH YOU 💪,” wrote the Oyoyo singer.