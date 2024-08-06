The sports category has moved to a new website.

'Black Panther' actor Connie Chiume passes away

Lynet Okumu

date 2024-08-06

Black Panther actor Connie Chiume passes away
Black Panther actor Connie Chiume passes away

The film and television world is mourning the death of the internationally acclaimed actress Connie Chiume, who passed away on August 6, 2024, at Garden City Hospital.

Connie Chiume, 72, was a celebrated actress known for her immense impact in the creative space.

She gained fame through her many on-screen characters in popular TV shows such as 'Mohlolohadi', 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14', 'Rhythm City', 'Housekeepers', 'Grassroots', and the Marvel movie 'Black Panther'. More recently, she starred in the hit series 'Gomora'.

Black Panther actor Connie Chiume passes away
Black Panther actor Connie Chiume passes away Black Panther actor Connie Chiume passes away Pulse Live Kenya
The Chiume family confirmed her death and requested privacy as they grieve. In a statement, they said, “The Chiume Family regrets to inform you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume.

"Connie Chiume, 72, passed on at Garden City Hospital today on August 6, 2024. The family will communicate further details and ask for privacy during this difficult period.”

Tributes from fans and industry friends continue to pour in on social media, highlighting the indelible mark Chiume left in the entertainment industry.

Family confirms death of South African actress Connie Chiume
Family confirms death of South African actress Connie Chiume Family confirms death of South African actress Connie Chiume Pulse Live Kenya
Actor Spaces, a platform celebrating African film, television, and theatre excellence, honoured the actress for her significant contributions and powerful performances.

“A curtain call to legendary multi-award-winning actor and arts activist Mam' Connie Chiume. Your remarkable contributions to our industry and powerful performances worldwide have left an everlasting imprint. We will always remember and honour your impact.”

Kate Actress a renowned actress, shared her admiration for Chiume’s vibrant spirit on social media.

Family confirms death of South African actress Connie Chiume
Family confirms death of South African actress Connie Chiume Family confirms death of South African actress Connie Chiume Pulse Live Kenya
She described Chiume as a friend who was loved and appreciated by all.

"NO! Rest in peace Mum Connie . You were deeply loved & appreciated. My condolences to South Africa they have a lost a beautiful soul . Sleep well my friend !" Kate wrote on Instagram.

For her contribution to the arts, Chiume was bestowed with several prestigious awards.

She received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 6th Royal Soapie Awards, the 16th SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas), and the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards in the U.S.

Family confirms death of South African actress Connie Chiume
Family confirms death of South African actress Connie Chiume Family confirms death of South African actress Connie Chiume Pulse Live Kenya

These awards recognise major contributors to the South African daily TV drama entertainment industry.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

