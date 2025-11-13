Justice for AKA: Why it took nearly 2 years to extradite suspects behind rappers' murder

Two brothers, Siyabonga Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande, were extradited from neighbouring Eswatini and formally charged with the murder of South African rapper AKA (Kiernan Forbes) and celebrity chef Tebello Motsoane, following a protracted legal battle over their return.

They will appear in court alongside five other accused, facing a range of charges including murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The fatal night on Durban’s Florida Road

On 10 February 2023, AKA was in Durban to mark his 35th birthday and perform at a club when he and Motsoane left a restaurant along Florida Road.

Shortly afterwards, gunmen ambushed them. Investigators have described it as a co-ordinated hit, prosecutors say the assailants tracked AKA from his arrival at King Shaka International Airport, and surveillance footage, ballistic evidence and cellphone records have been used to reconstruct the plot.

Although Motsoane is believed to have been collateral damage, AKA was the principal target, according to law-enforcement statements.

The late South African rapper AKA

A motive still unclear - But money and power emerge

Despite the major arrests, the motive behind the killing has not been publicly confirmed.

Court documents reveal that some huge money was transferred from a company owned by prominent South African businessman Sydney Mfundo Gcaba to one of the accused the day after the murder.

Prosecutors say the payment was disguised as a consulting fee. Such a transaction raises questions of whether the murder was a contract-style killing, and who ordered it. The family of AKA continue to press for answers.

“Who ordered it? Why my son?” are questions still hanging, said his father.

South Africa already contends with one of the highest murder rates globally. The killing of a national rap star in broad daylight has focused attention on how fame and public profile may expose high-performing artists to extraordinary risk.

What happens next - The road to trial

The Ndimande brothers are scheduled to return to court on 25 November for bail proceedings. At the same time, the case against their co-accused is set to continue at the Durban High Court next year.

