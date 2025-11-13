Machakos County's threat to Obinna as Sammy Kioko payment saga escalates

The dispute between comedian Sammy Kioko and the Machakos County Government has escalated after the County Attorney’s office issued a formal demand letter to content creator and presenter Oga Obinna, seeking documents to prove Kioko’s claims of unpaid dues.

The three-page letter, dated 12th November 2025, was shared publicly by Obinna, who hosted Kioko on his show on November 10.

During the emotional interview, Kioko alleged that he supplied uniforms worth millions to the county but had never been paid , claims that have since triggered widespread public debate.

Media personality Oga Obinna reacts to an intrusion on the set of 'Obinna Show Live'

Machakos County denies dealing with Kioko directly

In the letter signed by County Solicitor Juliet Nthambi, the government argues that Sammy Kioko is not a registered supplier with Machakos County and does not appear as a director, shareholder, or contact person in any of the companies cleared to transact with the county.

The county further states that:

Kioko does not appear in the list of prequalified suppliers.

He holds no directorial or beneficial ownership in the company that allegedly won the tender.

He did not provide a power of attorney authorising him to follow up on the company’s contractual obligations.

There is no evidence of meetings he claims to have had with county officials regarding the pending payment.

The solicitor adds that procurement affairs can only be discussed between the county and the contracted company, not a third party.

“The law does not envisage a position where a third party is to follow up on payments or any other obligations of a company with the Government without authority,” the letter reads.

Machakos now wants Obinna to supply documents confirming Kioko’s version of events, warning that failure to do so may prompt legal action for allegedly disseminating “false, malicious and skewed” information .

Comedian Sammy Kioko

Obinna hits back

Sharing the letter on his social platforms, Obinna questioned why the county opted for a formal demand instead of directly engaging Kioko to resolve the matter.

“A very simple issue being made huge… Ya’ll had time to write a demand letter for documents you could’ve just asked directly from him,” he wrote.

Obinna also advised Kioko to secure all evidence relating to his interactions with county officials and warned that others facing similar tender disputes should come together.

“If I were you, ALL the evidence… I would gather and keep with a lawyer,” he added, hinting that more people have contacted him with similar complaints.

He further claimed the county’s letter repeats “exactly what Sammy said in the interview,” including the argument that he is not part of the company in question.

Comedian Sammy Kioko

Kioko’s supporters rally as the dispute intensifies

Since the interview, Kioko has received public sympathy, with many Kenyans calling for transparency in county procurement processes.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is among those who have expressed willingness to intervene.

Obinna says his team will send the contract documents requested by the Machakos County Attorney.

What happens next?

The saga now appears headed towards a legal or arbitration route, unless the county and the business entity behind the tender opt for direct engagement.

While Machakos insists it cannot recognise Kioko as the rightful claimant, the comedian maintains he fulfilled the supply obligations and has suffered financial strain while pursuing payment.