Joe Biography: Life, music journey and rise of the R&B legend performing in Nairobi

Joseph Lewis Thomas, known globally as Joe, is one of the smoothest voices in modern R&B. With hits that shaped an entire generation, from I Wanna Know to Stutter, Joe has built a timeless career that still resonates with fans worldwide.

As he prepares to headline Joe Live in Nairobi on 5 December 2025 at Uhuru Gardens, Kenyan fans are gearing up to experience the magic behind the music.

Early life and upbringing

Joe was born on 5 July 1973 in Columbus, Georgia, before his family later moved to Opelika, Alabama.

He grew up in a strict Christian household where both his parents were ministers. Church became his earliest training ground.

He joined the choir at a young age, learned instruments, and eventually began directing choirs.

His gospel foundation shaped the warm, soulful tone that later defined his music. After finishing Opelika High School, Joe fully committed to a career in music.

Breaking into the industry

Joe’s professional journey began in the early 1990s when he signed his first deal with PolyGram Records.

In 1993, he released his debut album ‘Everything’, a project that introduced his smooth vocal style to the R&B scene.

The real breakthrough came in 1997 after moving to Jive Records. His second album, ‘All That I Am’ produced the hit “All the Things (Your Man Won’t Do)”, which put him firmly in the spotlight and earned him recognition across the US R&B charts.

American RnB singer Joe Thomas during a show at the Arie Crown Theatre in May 2025 [Image Credit: NAEG]

The rise to R&B superstardom

The year 2000 marked Joe’s biggest moment. His third album, ‘My Name Is Joe’, became a global success and is considered a classic in contemporary R&B. It featured career-defining songs such as, I Wanna Know, Stutter, Treat Her Like a Lady.

The album went multi-platinum and turned Joe into one of the dominant R&B voices of the era.

His smooth delivery, romantic songwriting and soulful storytelling earned him Grammy nominations and mainstream appeal.

Throughout the 2000s, he continued to expand his catalogue with albums like ‘Better Days’ (2001) and ‘And Then…’ (2003), solidifying his place among R&B royalty.

Reinvention and independence

As the music industry shifted, Joe embraced more independence. He began releasing projects through his own ventures, allowing him full creative control while staying true to the classic R&B sound his fans loved.

Albums like ‘Doubleback: Evolution of R&B’ (2013) and ‘My Name Is Joe Thomas’ (2016) showcased his ability to stay consistent while appealing to an adult contemporary audience.

Even without chart-chasing, Joe maintained a loyal global fanbase and continued touring worldwide.

American RnB singer Joe Thomas

Joe Live in Nairobi: A night of pure nostalgia

Joe’s upcoming Nairobi show has already sparked excitement, with organisers promising an unforgettable experience designed for lovers of real R&B.

The concert, set for 5 December 2025 at Uhuru Gardens, will feature a powerful DJ lineup, DJ Shinski, DJ Adrian, DJ Andre and DJ Xclusive, who will warm up the night with a journey through R&B classics before Joe steps on stage.

According to the organisers, the goal is to create a night that feels like “flipping through your favourite R&B mixtape,” blending nostalgia with Nairobi’s vibrant social culture.

Musical style and influence

Joe’s artistry stands out because of his:

Smooth, emotive vocals

Gospel-trained control

Mature storytelling

Focus on love, vulnerability and relationships

Soul-leaning production with a modern twist

His consistency earned him respect across the R&B community. Younger artistes often cite him as an influence, and his music remains a staple at weddings, slow-jam playlists and nostalgic radio shows.

Major achievements

Multi-platinum album My Name Is Joe

Multiple Grammy nominations

A catalogue spanning over 30 years

Ranked among Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artists of the last 25 years

Joe’s legacy is built on longevity, skill and authenticity, a rare combination in today’s fast-paced industry.

Why Joe still matters

Joe’s career has lasted over three decades because he never abandoned the core of R&B: real vocals, real emotions and real storytelling.

His influence cuts across generations, and his music continues to enjoy a strong following not just in the US, but across Africa, Europe and the diaspora.