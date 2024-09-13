She is fine - Family gives clarity after viral video of former NMG journalist

Comedian Eric Omondi has addressed the public following concerns over the welfare of former Nation Media Group (NMG) journalist, Nasibo Kabale, whose heart-wrenching story recently went viral.

Kabale, who had been battling mental health issues and homelessness, became the subject of nationwide sympathy after a video revealed her living on the streets.

Speaking after visiting Nasibo’s family, Omondi clarified her situation, assuring the public that steps are being taken to help her.

"I am in Jamhuri at our beautiful sister’s home, and I wanted to get it straight from the horse’s mouth. As we speak, her brother has flown her to rehab, and she will be okay," Omondi said.

He also conveyed that Kabale’s mother had shared insights into her daughter’s struggles, adding, "Her mother explained the situation, what Nasibo was going through, and she will come out of it."

Mental health struggles and career setbacks

Kabale, once a prominent voice in health reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic, saw her life take a tragic turn after leaving her job at NMG due to mental health challenges.

The stress of covering the pandemic, combined with witnessing the devastating toll it took, greatly impacted her emotional well-being.

Despite receiving a prestigious Presidential Award in 2020 for her exemplary work, Kabale struggled to cope with the weight of her experiences.

In a candid video, Kabale shared how she spiralled into depression, eventually finding herself homeless.

The video, which has garnered widespread attention, shed light on the mental health challenges journalists face, particularly those reporting on traumatic events.

Former NMG journalist Nasibo Kabale Pulse Live Kenya

Family’s assurances and public support

Omondi further addressed concerns over Kabale’s daughter, who many Kenyans were worried about.

"The daughter is in school, and Nasibo is not homeless; she has a home. Let’s keep praying for her and the family. You can imagine what her mother is going through," he added.

The outpouring of concern from the public has been immense, with many advocating for more mental health support in Kenya, especially for individuals in high-stress professions.

Pulse Live Kenya

