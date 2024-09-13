The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

She is fine - Family gives clarity after viral video of former NMG journalist

Amos Robi

Despite receiving a prestigious Presidential Award in 2020 for her exemplary work, Kabale struggled to cope with the weight of her experiences.

Nasibo Kabale
Nasibo Kabale
  • Comedian Eric Omondi addresses concerns over former NMG journalist Nasibo Kabale's welfare
  • Kabale, who battled mental health issues and homelessness, is being helped and has been flown to rehab by her brother
  • Her struggles began after leaving her job at NMG due to mental health challenges, despite receiving a Presidential Award for her work

Recommended articles

Comedian Eric Omondi has addressed the public following concerns over the welfare of former Nation Media Group (NMG) journalist, Nasibo Kabale, whose heart-wrenching story recently went viral.

Kabale, who had been battling mental health issues and homelessness, became the subject of nationwide sympathy after a video revealed her living on the streets.

Speaking after visiting Nasibo’s family, Omondi clarified her situation, assuring the public that steps are being taken to help her.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am in Jamhuri at our beautiful sister’s home, and I wanted to get it straight from the horse’s mouth. As we speak, her brother has flown her to rehab, and she will be okay," Omondi said.

He also conveyed that Kabale’s mother had shared insights into her daughter’s struggles, adding, "Her mother explained the situation, what Nasibo was going through, and she will come out of it."

Kabale, once a prominent voice in health reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic, saw her life take a tragic turn after leaving her job at NMG due to mental health challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stress of covering the pandemic, combined with witnessing the devastating toll it took, greatly impacted her emotional well-being.

Despite receiving a prestigious Presidential Award in 2020 for her exemplary work, Kabale struggled to cope with the weight of her experiences.

In a candid video, Kabale shared how she spiralled into depression, eventually finding herself homeless.

The video, which has garnered widespread attention, shed light on the mental health challenges journalists face, particularly those reporting on traumatic events.

Former NMG journalist Nasibo Kabale
Former NMG journalist Nasibo Kabale Former NMG journalist Nasibo Kabale Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Signs your parent might be toxic & how to safeguard your mental health

Omondi further addressed concerns over Kabale’s daughter, who many Kenyans were worried about.

"The daughter is in school, and Nasibo is not homeless; she has a home. Let’s keep praying for her and the family. You can imagine what her mother is going through," he added.

The outpouring of concern from the public has been immense, with many advocating for more mental health support in Kenya, especially for individuals in high-stress professions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former NMG journalist Nasibo Kabale
Former NMG journalist Nasibo Kabale Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Influencer Awards: Vote for your favourite Media and Blogger Influencer of the Year

Nasibo’s story has sparked an important conversation around the stigma associated with mental health in the country

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Health condition that forced SDA music DJ Kezz to go bald

Health condition that forced SDA music DJ Kezz to go bald

How 'Sultana' actor Verity Wakilo beat breast cancer to shine on TV

How 'Sultana' actor Verity Wakilo beat breast cancer to shine on TV

She is fine - Family gives clarity after viral video of former NMG journalist

She is fine - Family gives clarity after viral video of former NMG journalist

Street name vs real name: 69 peculiar names of Kenya's most popular celebs

Street name vs real name: 69 peculiar names of Kenya's most popular celebs

Pritty Vishy apologises to fans as she reveals truth about Kiengei deals

Pritty Vishy apologises to fans as she reveals truth about Kiengei deals

Bahati shares deepest regret about Mr Seed’s late mum

Bahati shares deepest regret about Mr Seed’s late mum

Even spouses can’t be trusted - Bishop Kiengei reacts to Dama's leaked phone call

Even spouses can’t be trusted - Bishop Kiengei reacts to Dama's leaked phone call

Last conversation Mr Seed's mum had with her in-laws before untimely death

Last conversation Mr Seed's mum had with her in-laws before untimely death

Heartbreaking story of award-winning former NMG journalist now living in the streets

Heartbreaking story of award-winning former NMG journalist now living in the streets

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diana Marua and hubby Kevin Bahati (Instagram)

Diana confesses she's not ready to walk down the aisle with Bahati after 7 years

Cebbie Koks

I'm deeply humbled - Cebbie Koks on finding peace in the chaos

Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru

Cheating claims, doubts, struggles that plagued Thee Pluto, Felicity's 3-year union

Kenyan street model, fashionista and musician Kaycee Mboya 'Lupita Nyar Kisumo'

Why street model Lupita Nyar Kisumo prefers dating married men with kids