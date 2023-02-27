ADVERTISEMENT
Family shares details behind accident that claimed life of TikToker Baba Mona

Amos Robi

Baba Mona perished alongside his daughter and two sisters on Friday, February 24.

The Late Kevin Oselu AKA Baba Mona
The family of Baba Mona, also known as Kevin Oselu, who tragically died in a road accident, has shared more information about his death.

Baba Mona, his daughter Mona, and two sisters died in a car accident on Friday, February 24, while travelling to Kisumu County.

Baba Mona's brother, Albert, said that the car they were travelling in had mechanical issues that were apparent even before they departed.

Albert explained, "Kevo (Baba Mona alipigia mwenye gari akamwambia gari haiwaki. Uyo mtu akamwambia hio gari haijawahi msumbua, labda ni mafuta. Kevo akamwambia gari iko na full tank. Akajaribu tena haikuwaka. Ilifaa watoke 5 wakatoka 6 asubui juu ya gari.

(Kevo called the car owner informing him the engine was not starting, but the owner said the car had never presented any mechanical hitches maybe it was fuel which Baba Mona said was in full. He tried starting the engine again until 6am yet they were supposed to have left by 5am)," Albert told YouTuber Ajuang Junior.

A collage image of popular TikToker, Baba Mona who perished in a grisly road accident alongside his daughter and two sisters and the car they were travelling in on Friday, February 24
A collage image of popular TikToker, Baba Mona who perished in a grisly road accident alongside his daughter and two sisters and the car they were travelling in on Friday, February 24

READ: Popular TikToker, Baba Mona’s video with daughter before death in tragic accident

Albert mourned his brother describing him as a friendly man whose sudden passing was shocking to everyone.

"Mona alikua rafiki ya kila mtu, mimi hata sikuwa nanunua nguo, alikua ananipea zake. Nimelia mpaka nmimechoka, ntaamini nkiona akienda kwa mchanga.

(Baba Mona was everybody's friend. I never even bought clothes, He always gave me his clothes. I cried till I can't anymore, I will only believe he is dead when I see him buried)," Albert noted.

The bodies of Baba Mona, Mona, and his two sisters were taken to the Muhoroni Sub-County Hospital mortuary and later transferred to Kisumu's Star Mortuary awaiting burial.

In one of his last videos posted online on February 20, the father of one could be seen dancing to an ohangla tune in the company of his daughter who mesmerized many with her dancing skills.

