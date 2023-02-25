ADVERTISEMENT
Popular TikToker, Baba Mona’s video with daughter before death in tragic accident

Charles Ouma

The popular content creator perished in the accident alongside his two sisters and daughter

A collage image of popular TikToker, Baba Mona who perished in a grisly road accident alongside his daughter and two sisters and the car they were travelling in on Friday, February 24
Until his death in a tragic accident alongside his two sisters and daughter, Kevin Oselu (popularly known as Baba Mona) warmed his way into hearts of many with his content laced with humour.

Baba Mona left Nairobi for Kisumu on Friday, February 24 for what would be his last journey in the company of his bubbly daughter and two sisters.

Reports indicate that the plan was for the content creator to drop off his two sisters at Awasi and afterwards proceed with the journey.

Their journey was however cut short in Londiani after the saloon car they were travelling in veered off the road and rolled severally.

The accident claimed the lives of the four occupants of the vehicle with condolence messages streaming in.

READ: Mbosso involved in a car accident during his US tour

One of Baba Mona’s closest friends named Leonard Ochieng' provided an update on the tragedy writing:

"Their vehicle got involved in a crash when they were near Londiani. He was headed to Awasi to drop off his two sisters before coming to returning Kisumu. He had charged me with booking for him an Airbnb which he was to stay in while in Kisumu. I know only one of his sisters named Connie."

In one of his last videos posted online on February 20, the father of one could be seen dancing to an ohangla tune in the company of his daughter who mesmerized many with her dancing skills.

Netizens were moved by the video that was posted just four days before their demise as sampled in the comments below:

Jackline Okutoi Silas: my heart felt condolences to the Family.

Moses De'black McOtieno: So sad, may the good Lord rest their souls in eternal peace.

Zizo Vvip: Three children and a grandchild... so heartbreaking May God comfort their Family..pole to the family,Mungu awape nguvu .

Sarah Wango: Poleni sana this is sad may their souls Rip.

Janeiro Lisero: So sad.. death is so cruel may their souls rest in peace

Sarah Nicole: Surely amother loosing 3of her children plus a granddaughter so sad I can't imagine,the pain my their souls rest easy

Popular TikToker, Baba Mona's video with daughter before death in tragic accident

