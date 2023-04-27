The sports category has moved to a new website.

Family suffers backlash over the funeral of Kim Kardashian doppelganger

Martha Kemigisha

Christina Ashten Gourkani suffered cardiac arrest and died after a plastic surgery procedure. The family has received some harsh criticism for organising a GoFundMe page to get money for her funeral next week.

Gourkani was a popular model on OnlyFans and enjoyed a whopping 628,000 fanbase on Instagram. However, it was her striking resemblance to reality TV star Kim Kardashian that captured public attention.

The 34-year-old had attended a plastic surgery session when hours later her family received a devastating phone call, New York Post reported.

"In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31 am on 4/20/2023, our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line...Ashten is dying...Ashten is dying. A phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives,'' her family said.

According to Mayo Clinic, cardiac arrest occurs when the heart functions abruptly stop due to a malfunction in the heart's electrical system.

The family claimed that her death "is currently being investigated as a homicide related to a medical procedure that took a turn for the worse."

Her family has described her as the "kind of person that would kneel down and talk to children at eye level" and made the lonely and insignificant feel special, adding that ''Ashten's spirit is a light that will forever carry on to her loved ones around her and those that she has left behind."

However, the sad news has been a source of criticism and backlash for the family from netizens.

Ashten in one of her Instagram posts
Ashten in one of her Instagram posts Pulse

🪵 🐖 ♐️1@DenoBabi: "I honestly don’t feel bad at all."

Og🦉@Lechiboroni: "Be you do you! I’m yet to see who can cheat nature! 🗣️"

Aarondior.Near@Aarondior: "I’m not sure if I feel sorry for her. This is more of an addiction and doctors should of never done the procedure."

Andre Lewis@GoliveAndre52: "😬 they be having allat that money and don’t be happy or she could have got poisoned because she was a lookalike 😂😂😂😂"

Jay D. Cartere@JayCartere: "Cardiac arrest? Her heart couldn’t handle anymore silicone?"

Max Doubt@ToomuchAustin: "Can afford plastic surgery but still got the go fund me for the funeral."

Cheezy@CheezyDs: "So what happens to her money if she didn’t decide who it goes to? Does family have access to it? Bc if she’s popular on OF then I expect them to have enough money for the funeral. Can someone explain."

meme thief(🐸,🍻)(⚖️,🌍)(📜,📊)🚢@memethiefhere: "She didn't have the Kardashian genes to handle that much Plastic😔"

Ashten was often compared to Kim Kardashian
Ashten was often compared to Kim Kardashian Pulse

ZanPack2@ZanPack2: "And this is why you don't over-obsess with plastic surgery. You're fine the way you look now. You don't need to be anyone else but yourself. Some people just learn that the hard way, unfortunately."

dracula@ambrose_trust: "Sometimes it's hard to feel sorry for people like these tbh."

At the time of this publication, the GoFundMe had raised $4,825 (around Shs18 million) out of the $40,000 (around Shs150 million) goal.

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.
