The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fans get front-row view of Ghost Mulee's early life, 1st job netted him Sh70 per day

Lynet Okumu

Fans get a front-row seat as Radio Jambo presenter Ghost Mulee shares insights into his life pre-media, discussing his laborer job and meager salary

Radio Jambo presenter Ghost Mulee
Radio Jambo presenter Ghost Mulee

Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, a household name as the presenter of 'Gidi na Ghost Asubuhi' on Radio Jambo, has opened up about some personal aspects of his life.

Recommended articles

From his favorite meal to his first job and beyond, Ghost shared intriguing details that shed light on his persona beyond the radio waves in an interview with journalist Samuel Maina.

In a light-hearted tone, Ghost disclosed that his preferred meal is ugali served with fish. He even humorously mentioned enjoying ugali kwa matumbo, adding a touch of joviality to the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Radio Jambo presenter Ghost Mulee
Radio Jambo presenter Ghost Mulee Pulse Live Kenya

Ghost revealed his fondness for spending leisure time at the zoo, finding solace among animals. He expressed admiration for how animals relate to each other, highlighting their simplicity and lack of jealousy compared to humans.

The peaceful environment of the wildlife sanctuary serves as Ghost's preferred spot for relaxation.

“I like going to the national park during my leaisure time. Unajua hao wanyama wakati mwingi wanatulia, hawana stori mingi, hawana wivu. Wewe unawaona, Simba akiua mnyama mmoja, ni mmoja. Hataki kuua ndovu, mara aue Kifaru. Sisi binadamu hutaka kuposess kila kitu. Kwa hiyo, wildife huwa ndiyo maskani yangu ya kurelax,” he said.

Known for his early morning radio show, Ghost admitted to being a morning person by nature. Even on days off, he finds himself waking up early out of habit.

ADVERTISEMENT
Radio Jambo presenter Ghost Mulee
Radio Jambo presenter Ghost Mulee Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on his humble beginnings, Ghost reminisced about his first job as a casual laborer at Kenya Airways.

Earning a meager sum of around Sh70 a day, Ghost navigated through the challenges of starting his career with determination and resilience.

My first job ilikuwa kibarua huko Kenya Airways, tulikuwa tunalipwa karibu 70 bob per day. Tulikuwa tunalipwa either fortnight ama weekly. Kwa hiyo najua 70 by 7, ilikuwa karibu 490 in a week,” Ghost said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Radio Jambo presenter Ghost Mulee
Radio Jambo presenter Ghost Mulee Pulse Live Kenya

Ghost proudly shared his academic achievements from secondary school, recalling that his marks were excellent, enabling him to qualify for higher education.

Despite not recalling the specific grades, Ghost's academic prowess paved the way for him to progress through form 5 and form 6.

In a hypothetical scenario, Ghost mused about alternative career paths if he were not a radio presenter.

ADVERTISEMENT
Radio Jambo presenter Ghost Mulee
Radio Jambo presenter Ghost Mulee Pulse Live Kenya

He mentioned aspirations of joining either the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) or the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), expressing a deep-seated interest in wildlife and conservation.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Reason Vinnie Baite silently quit Milele FM & the row he has with Media Max

Reason Vinnie Baite silently quit Milele FM & the row he has with Media Max

Fans get front-row view of Ghost Mulee's early life, 1st job netted him Sh70 per day

Fans get front-row view of Ghost Mulee's early life, 1st job netted him Sh70 per day

Citizen TV pressured to explain cancellation of controversial show after 1 episode

Citizen TV pressured to explain cancellation of controversial show after 1 episode

Henry Cavill reignites sex scenes discourse for 2024: 'They're overused these days'

Henry Cavill reignites sex scenes discourse for 2024: 'They're overused these days'

Miracle Baby turns to Kenyans again as 3rd surgery bill hits Sh1.6M

Miracle Baby turns to Kenyans again as 3rd surgery bill hits Sh1.6M

I don't have a problem with Sheebah but it doesn't mean we can hug - Cindy

I don't have a problem with Sheebah but it doesn't mean we can hug - Cindy

Carol Sonnie reacts after fans reminded her of Mulamwah & birth of his baby with Ruth K

Carol Sonnie reacts after fans reminded her of Mulamwah & birth of his baby with Ruth K

DJ Pierra Makena explains why she is not married

DJ Pierra Makena explains why she is not married

Stephen Letoo’s update on Men’s Conference & initiative to save lives

Stephen Letoo’s update on Men’s Conference & initiative to save lives

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Charles Ouda during a hangout with fellow actors

'We survived' - Charles Ouda's last message to friends during final moments [Video]

Rapper Nazizi Hirji

Honouring Jazeel: Rapper Nazizi's emotional reflections 40 days after losing son

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie pours out their hearts to their Unborn Baby

Carol Sonie responds after Mulamwah subtly dissed her in a TikTok challenge

Janet Mbugua

Photos that have forced Janet Mbugua to talk about her relationship & pregnancy reports