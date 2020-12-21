Citizen TV news anchor Victoria Rubadiri got many of her fans talking after she penned down a beautiful appreciation post to her mother.

In the message seen by Pulse Live, Ms. Rubadiri described her mother as her biggest fan and critic, who says it as plainly as it is, even if it hurts.

The mother of one mentioned that she wishes she took over from her mother on that aspect, but she didn’t.

The award-winning journalist noted that the mother who is very good at mobilizing often jokes that in another life, she would have made a very good politician and that she loves her so much and her only prayer is that by the time she gets to 60 years old she will be like her mother.

Victoria Rubadiri's mother

Rubadiri thanked her mother for being the pillar of faith and symbolizing resilience.

“Mama Vicky,

My biggest fan and biggest critic. She gives it to you straight and it burns going down but boy are her words effective. I never really took after her in that sense, though I wish I did. She’s always had a big vision and the ability to mobilize like nobody’s business. She jokes that in another life she would have been a politician. Man, I love this woman and wish to be half of what she is when I get to the sixth floor. They say give them flowers while they can still smell them.💐💐🌹🌼🌺🌼 So thank you mom for epitomizing resilience, walking with conviction, and being a pillar of faith. I’ll never stop being the bright-eyed little girl watching in awe. #appreciationpost #justbecause,” wrote Victoria Rubadiri.

Victoria Rubadiri

The news anchor's words impressed her fans and here's how they reacted;

aminaabdirabar Aaaaw! Such a sweet message. Your mum is BEAUTIFUL 🔥 I see where you get it from @victoria_rubadiri happy birthday mum❤️

mashirima_kapombe ❤️❤️❤️ so lovely!

kerrykagiri She rocks! Plus that fashion makeup skin care sense! 🙌🙌🙌🙌

mkayfriend She's awesome!

kalahjayy Miss her ❤️ and all of the fam!

kolkatch ❤️❤️God bless your mum, and may she be favoured to c u rise higher than human expectations❤️🔥.

wanjiku_kimanii Aaww she's beautiful just like her daughter

urbunas7 Nice and strong wards there,so much love🔥🔥🔥🔥

shelagh_jumba wow and mama Vicky is such a prayer warrior,, u know the one that quotes bible verses in every sentence in the prayer💪God bless Mama forever and ever Amen!!!

gloria_mutiso She is beautiful just like you 😍😍😍

debbz_n2 Blessings upon you and your mummy Vicky.