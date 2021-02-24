Fast-rising Kenyan Disk Jockey Kennedy Munene Kaburu alias DJ Star Boy perished in a grisly road accident that occurred on Sunday.

Reports indicate the young DJ was transporting Miraa, when the Toyota Hilux he was driving got involved in an accident, leading to his death.

An obituary seen by Pulse Live indicates that the road accident happened along Meru-Maua Road.

Fast-rising DJ Star Boy dies in grisly Road Accident

His burial ceremony is set to take place on February, 26th, 2021 at their home in Taai Village, Kagwampungu.

Mourning the death of her boyfriend, Claire Asley (Instagram name), wrote;

“Aauuww my love‼️ I will surely miss you❤️ I love you from the deepest part of my heart and I’ll always do❤️ You made us all so happy. Sleep well my love ❤️♾ Till we meet again❤️♾"”

Fast-rising DJ Star Boy dies in grisly Road Accident

Fast-rising DJ Star Boy dies in grisly Road Accident

Fast-rising DJ Star Boy dies in grisly Road Accident

Fast-rising DJ Star Boy dies in grisly Road Accident

Condolence messages

miss_fellysoila “This is so sad...rest in peace”

nebulazzkenya “Brooooooo😭😭😭😭😭”

weezdom254 “RiP🙏”

jamie_ahmed_ “😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭woi Ken...Rest well ❤️❤️❤️”

djg400 ‘Damn bro, i didn't see this as a goodbye 💔”

nkirote__m ‘Rest in power ! 😭 💔💔”

Fast-rising DJ Star Boy dies in grisly Road Accident

iam_muigai_ngugi “Rest easy young champ😢😢🙏”

__.wairimu__ “May your soul rest in eternal peace 🙏🏽❤🕊”

connie_wangu “StarBoy eternal Rest. So heartbreaking”

laurinethelma_mwenda ‘RIP childhood friend 😭😭l will miss you Soo much,,Gone too soon nesh😭😭😭😭”

vivianne_kiki “Oh my God 😢😢shine on your way”

PULSE TV