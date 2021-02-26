Fast-rising singer Lexsil has parted ways with Otile Brown owned record Label "Just In Love Music" barely 6 months after being signed.

Reports indicate that the talented singer terminated his contract at the Record Label on a mutual agreement and he is now working as an independent artiste.

Lexsil’s exit was confirmed by Noriega Don, who is part of the Just in Love Management.

“Yeah its true, the record label and Lexsil came into a mutual agreement to terminate the artist contract. Lexsil is a very great talented artiste, singer nd songwriter v with immense potential so we wish him all the best and will always be here to support him. I believe you heard his new song #YourLove” said Noriega Don.

Signed in September 2020

Lexsil was signed to the Otile Brown owned record Label back in September last year and her had only released two songs under the label; Dance Along and Remedy Ft Otile Brown.

“Help me welcome our newly signed artist @officiallexsil under @justinlovemusic_ ....Let’s all go follow him and show him love 🔥🔥 Naomba tuka mfollow msanii Wetu Mpya @officiallexsil 🔥🔥🔥 Beast #wegotnothingbutlove Balaaaa tupu @officiallexsil 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Anajua sanaaaa .. @officiallexsil @officiallexsil @officiallexsil #justinlovemusic #wegotnothingbutlove” shared Otile Brown.

Currently, Lexsil is ruling the airwaves with his new release dubbed #YourLove.

The signing of Lexsil come barely a year after Bad Man Shivo parted ways with songstress Jovial, who had also been signed to Just in Love Music.

Jovial was introduced in May 2019 but later on exited the record label (Just in Love Music) in July 2019, following a misunderstanding with her then management headed by Otile.

