Ferdinand Omanyala gifted brand new car after breaking 100 metres African record

President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed were among the dignitaries alongside other Kenyans who cheered record breaking Omanyala.

A thankful Omanyala send out a message of appreciation to everyone who has been instrumental in his journey to stardom.

“This season has been a great one, every single time I have set my foot on the track, I have witnessed the power of my hard work, determination, resilience, prayers, and your support. I am blessed! I am grateful to God and every one of you who has been a part of my journey and shared in my growth since the season started. 2022, I am coming, bigger, stronger, and better!” said Omanyala.

The car gift was handed over to Omanyala by a local betting firm Odibets who have supported his dream since this season started.

Speaking during the event, Omanyala said that he always knew he was destined for greatness and was very greatful to Odibets as they have walked the journey with him supporting him in all that he did.

"I trained for six months without any competition, we had no money, my girlfriend was paying the rent and taking care of the bills. Odibets came at the right time when I needed them and It is through them, I was able to focus on my training enabling me to break the African record, " said an elated Omanyala who had been accompanied by his family for the appreciation ceremony.

During the appreciating ceremony that was held at the New Stanley hotel, Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai said that the company was proud to associate itself with Omanyala and walking with him in his journey.

"We as a company are proud to associate ourselves with Omanyala who has proved beyond all means that Kenya can conquer the world in the field of athletics, his character, resilience, endurance and performance is aligned with our core values as a company, " said Dedan Mungai as he handed over the car keys to Omanyala.

In his speech, Omanyala advised his fellow athletes to embrace hard work and never give up on their dreams.

"Hard work, discipline and perseverance are the three main components of success, as I ran the race on Saturday at the Kasarani Sports stadium I did'nt know right now I would be the proud owner of a car," said Omanyala.

The car's number plate will bear the number 977 to celebrate his huge record-breaking achievement.

This is Omanyala's second reward, as earlier on the betting firm had gifted him a financial boost of Sh 1.5 million for qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

It has not been a smooth ride for Omanyala who is now the all-time 100 metres African champ.

Ferdinand Omanyala Photo- Courtesy Pulse Live Kenya