Flaqo: Embarrassment that triggered me to hit the gym [Photos]

Flaqo shared images of how much his body had transformed since 2020, to the surprise and admiration of his fans.

He said that he was inspired to hit the gym after coming to the realisation that he had gained more than 14kgs and didn’t like how he looked on camera.

Flaqo was so embarrassed about how he looked that he took a sabbatical from shooting comedy.

Some of his closest fans had noticed and slid into his DMs to ask about the sudden weight gain.

“Confession time:🤣🤣 So that one month of zero content in 2020, its coz I had actually grown badly over my normal weight, (from 72 to 86) and looked very different on camera, wakanichekelea kwa DMs…Heh,” Flaqo said.

Hitting the gym on a regular helped the comedian shed excess weight and transform his kitambi into a six pack.

The transformation did not go unnoticed to people who interacted with the comedian before he announced his newfound fitness hobby.

During a recent August interview on Switch TV, the presenters questioned Flaqo after he showed up in a t-shirt that exposed his muscular arms.

“You were not like this the last time you came here,” commented Joyce Maina.

“I met him on Friday and the first question was, unalala kwa gym siku hizi?” said Nana Owiti.