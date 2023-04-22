The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Flaqo reveals his account was frozen after cashing one of his highest paid gigs

Denis Mwangi

Flaqo recalls how his account was frozen after receiving Sh2 million from a deal

Flaqo poses during a photoshoot
Flaqo poses during a photoshoot

Popular comedian and content creator Erustus Ayieko Otieno, popularly known as Flaqo, recently shared a surprising story during an interview with Iko Nini podcast, hosted by Mwafreeka.

Recommended articles

Flaqo, known for his humorous skits, revealed that his bank account was once frozen after cashing in one of his highest paid gigs.

The content creator, who has achieved success by working with various brands, said that the incident caught him by surprise.

The gig in question was a corporate project that Flaqo had done in collaboration with the Communications Authority of Kenya, where he appeared in advertisements.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian Flaqo
Comedian Flaqo Pulse Live Kenya

According to Flaqo, he was paid a hefty sum of Sh2 million for his services, which was a significant amount for him.

"Before nizoeane na pesa completely, nikafanya deal ya Communications Authority of Kenya, hiyo ndio ikaniambia ni cool down na nafaa kuwa msee reasonable...Ilikuwa mita mbili.

(Before I got used to money completely, I struck a deal with the Communications Authority of Kenya. That was a wake up call to be reasonable with money...it was about Sh2 million. he said.

However, when the money was finally deposited into his bank account, he was taken aback to find out that his account had been frozen.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Flaqo - Embarrassment that triggered me to hit the gym

Flaqo recounted that he received a call from his bank, asking him to explain the source of the funds.

"Kitu ilihappen, walinilipa hivi, bank ikafreeze account yangu. Ikabidi niende bank wakaona mimi ni flaqo, sawa inamake sense. Hiyo ndio time nikaanza kuwa na financial discipline.

(What happened, immediately I was paid the bank froze my account. I had to go to the bank and they recognised me and saw that the transaction made sense)," he said.

Flaqo
Flaqo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In recent years, Kenya has been taking significant steps to tighten financial laws and increase scrutiny in payments from government agencies.

The Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, serves as the most comprehensive piece of anti-money laundering (AML) legislation in the country.

Government agencies in Kenya are now subject to increased scrutiny and stricter financial regulations.

Payments from government agencies are closely monitored by the Financial Reporting Centre, which analyzes transactions for any signs of suspicious activity that may indicate money laundering or other illegal activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This includes transactions involving large sums of money, unusual patterns of transactions, or transactions involving high-risk individuals or entities.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge hosts the post-MPC press conference on May 31, 2022
CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge hosts the post-MPC press conference on May 31, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Financial institutions are required to report any suspicious transactions to the FRC, and failure to do so can result in severe penalties.

In 2020, a local bank was fined Sh149. 5 million for handling Sh639 million from the NYS scandal suspects. Another leading bank was ordered to pay Sh89. 5 million for handling Sh886 million of the suspicious cash.

READ: Gov't to track accounts of high-ranking politicians and allies

ADVERTISEMENT

Financial institutions are also required to report any single transaction or series of related transactions above Sh1 million.

This includes both deposits and withdrawals made by individuals or entities, and applies to both Kenyan shillings and foreign currencies.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diamond turns up in long convoy to pick Zari, Tiffah and Nilan in glamorous reunion

Diamond turns up in long convoy to pick Zari, Tiffah and Nilan in glamorous reunion

Flaqo reveals his account was frozen after cashing one of his highest paid gigs

Flaqo reveals his account was frozen after cashing one of his highest paid gigs

Kamene Goro off the market, Kate Actress-Phil Director separation rumours emerge & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Kamene Goro off the market, Kate Actress-Phil Director separation rumours emerge & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Mejja's 'Punguza Ego' & 7 other hot songs released this week

Mejja's 'Punguza Ego' & 7 other hot songs released this week

Whozu explains why he hit on Wema Sepetu while in another relationship

Whozu explains why he hit on Wema Sepetu while in another relationship

Kajala lands in Kenya, comments about her relationship with Harmonize

Kajala lands in Kenya, comments about her relationship with Harmonize

Hamisa Mobetto bids farewell to music career

Hamisa Mobetto bids farewell to music career

Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview

Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview

Cristiano Ronaldo, Davido & 5 other celebrities who lost Twitter blue badges

Cristiano Ronaldo, Davido & 5 other celebrities who lost Twitter blue badges

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bi Ua of Citizen's Sultana series

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

Fancy Makadia and boyfriend

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Millicent Omanga

Millicent Omanga breaks silence with Bible verse after controversial video

Sophia Wanuna's biography

Sophia Wanuna's biography: Age, education, net worth, boyfriend & son