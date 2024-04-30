Florence Robert's inspiring story of overcoming HIV through divine healing

Before her untimely demise, Roberts touched the hearts of many through her soul-stirring worship songs, offering solace to those in pain and seeking spiritual guidance.

Florence Robert's singing journey

Florence Roberts, a wife, mother, and businesswoman, revealed in a past interview with Kambi Ya Wateule, that she discovered her singing talent at a young age when her pastor encouraged her to sing during home fellowships.

Her journey into music began with humble beginnings, as she started by singing at local gatherings.

She later caught the attention of gospel singer John Okidi, who saw her potential and encouraged her to pursue music further.

Despite facing challenges along the way, Florence remained steadfast in her faith and continued to pursue her passion for music.

"Siku moja mwimbaji John Okidi alikuja kwa mkutano moja Kisumu na mchungaji wangu akamleta hadi kwangu nyumbani. Nikamwimbia nyimbo mbili hivi na akaniambia niende Nairobi tuone kitu tutafanya. Nikaenda na tukaaqnza sasa. wakati huo hakuwa na studio na hakuwa amejaliwa kama sasa, alikuwa naomba tu marafiki. Akaenda mkutano moja, akabarikiwa na pesa na tukaanza nayo," she said.

Florence Robert's testimony of healing and resilience

Roberts's life was not devoid of trials. At a tender age, she faced a daunting health scare, testing her faith and resolve.

Shortly after she thought she had found her future husband, she tested positive for HIV and the man abandoned her. Despite her initial eagerness to marry, she remained single for a decade before meeting her husband, Pastor Robert.

"Mimi Mungu aliniponya HIV nikiwa msichana mdogo. Kuna siku moja nilipata fiance, tukaenda hospitali kupimwa before tufanye harusi. Nikapatikana niko nayo na yeye hana. Nilibaki pekee yangu. I was confused, discouraged and I even questioned God. Nilijiuliza Mungu yuko wapi. Naweza kumsifu na kumfanyia hizi vitu zote na bado nipatikane na shida kama hii? Sikuwa najijua. I wanted to settle but here I was now I sick.

"Nilirudi kwa maombi. Singeweza kuzungumza na mtu yeyote. Na kuna watu wa kuongea kwa sababu kuna vitu huwezi ficha. Nilikuwa na ugumu sana wa kusonga mbele.Nilikuwa naenda kwa maombi nalia tu. I released the pain to God. I waited for another ten years before I got married," she said.

However, she found strength in her faith and leaned on God for support during difficult times. According to her, God healed her HIV status.

"God made me strong for the ministry during this period. Sikuwa naenda hopsitali wala kumeza dawa za hiyo ugonjwa.. After kupata bwana, tukaenda hospitali nikapimwa na nikapata niko sawa. Kuna tu vile mungu hufanya kazi. Almost 30 or 40 years later, sijawahi meza dawa na niko tu sawa," she said.

Challenges Florence Robert faced in marriage, ministry & inspiration behind 'Kik Ikala' hit song

Roberts's commitment to her faith and ministry faced challenges, including church conflicts and personal betrayals.

"Napenda Church sana. Same na mume wangu. So mi huslia vibaya sana watu wakieneza uongo ama kutoka kwa kanisa kwa sababu ya uongo... Someitimes back some two people walitoroka na around watu 30 from my church na wakafungua church ingine karibu na mimi. Haikuwa rahisi," she said.

She narrated a story of how she once sheltered a girl into her home, only for the girl to tun against her and accuse her husband, pastor Robert falsely.

"Mtoto wangu fulani wa kanisa nilikuwa nasihi naye kwa sababu akuwa anaishi vizuri. Ilifika wakati shetani aliingia na aksema vitu zingine kwa mume wangu. Hiyo kitu ilinihit sana, hata kwa huduma yangu ya wimbo. But alirudi akaconfess kwa church na akaomba msamaha. Aliomba kama ni too late, kama watu washatoka church. The damage had already been done.

"Karibu akufe kwa sbabu ya ulimi wetu lakini niliomba mungu anisaidie nimsamehe. Aliniomba msamaha na akaniambia aliharibu nyumba yangu. Na akasema my husband hakufanya kitu kama hiyo," she said.

She revealed how the girl's dream gave birth to her song Kik Ikala.

"Na akaniambia two weeks back alikua anaota ako kwa msitu, na amefungwa na kamba. Mara akaskia sauti yangu nikiimba kwa sauti kubwa 'Kik Ikala Makidwoka' ( Don't pass without giving me a response), hadi nikafika karibu na yeye. After that akanipigia na nikamsemehea," she said.

Florence Robert's legacy

Roberts leaves behind a rich musical legacy, with songs like 'Kik Ikala, 'Injili Nyaka Yal', 'Isebedo Jakora', 'Baba Ng'uono' among others, resonating deeply with listeners across generations.