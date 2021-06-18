Former Bahati’s Manager, Weezdom message to Ex months after breakup

The confession comes 6 months after Mylee had confirmed that they had broken up, with both of them unfollowing each other and deleting all the photos they ever took together.

In his post, the former Bahati manager asked his fans to share the post with Mylee.

“Someone Tag Her And Tell Her That I Miss Her😔,” wrote Weezdom.

Mylee Staicey with Weezdom Pulse Live Kenya

The BreakUp

In January 2021, Mylee Stacey held a Q&A session on Instagram and a curious fan sought to find out if the two are still together.

“Mliachana na Weezdom?” asked the fan.

Staicey responded saying it’s True, that they broke up.

“True” reads Staicey’s response.

She also went ahead to refute claims that she cheated on the star and that’s why their relationship ended.

“You cheated on Weezdom” asked another fan.

She replied; “False”.

Towards the end of last year, Mylee was accused of cheating on Weezdom with FBI Dancer Ezra, allegations she later denied.

Here is how Weezdom met his girlfriend Mylee Pulse Live Kenya

At that particular time, Raffi (Ezra’s girlfriend) posted a message from one of her followers, exposing Staicey, claiming she had a threesome with Ezra.

However, the two have previously pulled a publicity stunt with a fake breakup during Diana Marua’s Birthday.