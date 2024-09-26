The incident, which has caused an uproar on social media, came to public attention after Sigei posted a viral video explaining the evnts that took place before the house got burnt.

Ex-radio presenter accused of burning wife's house details what really happened

In the viral video, Sigei openly expressed his frustrations and struggles in his marriage, explaining that he has marital disputes and feelings of betrayal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-radio presenter accused of burning wife's house details what really happened ( Image of the house before it got burnt down) Pulse Live Kenya

He claimed that despite his unwavering support for his wife throughout their marriage, she had shown no appreciation or gratitude. "I have persevered for long, over one year. My brothers told me not to marry her. ," Sigei lamented in the video.

Sigei revealed that he had been financially supportive of his wife, including helping her secure a job at the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Despite his contributions, he felt his efforts went unnoticed. Throughout their marriage, he said he never questioned how his wife used her money or where she took it, indicating that he had always given her the freedom to make financial decisions.

Ex-radio presenter accused of burning wife's house details what really happened ( Image of the house after it got burnt down) Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

What Sigei bought for his wife?

Sigei’s emotional breakdown in the video revealed more details about his grievances. He claimed that he had purchased many items for his wife, including a car and the house that he allegedly set ablaze.

He added that even when he left significant amounts of money at home, such as Sh 200,000, his wife would still ask for more money for fuel or other expenses. “I have suffered for long,” Sigei stated, conveying his emotional and financial exhaustion.

According to him, his patience had run thin, and he felt that setting the house on fire was a result of his pent-up frustrations. "Now they are seeing the house, but they don't know what happened behind the scenes," he remarked, implying that there was more to the story than what the public was aware of.

Did Sigei burn his wife's house?

ADVERTISEMENT

In the videos, Sigei denied setting the house on fire, claiming that what happened was purely coincidental.

He explained that he has witnesses who can confirm that he closed the door and left the house intact.

Social media reactions & concerns

The shocking nature of Sigei’s actions and his confessional video immediately sparked widespread reactions across social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many users expressed concern and disbelief over the drastic measures Sigei took in response to his marital problems. While some sympathised with his frustrations, others condemned the act of arson, urging for a more peaceful resolution to personal disputes.

As the story spread online, many commenters called for understanding and support for all parties involved, highlighting the need for healthier ways to resolve relationship issues without resorting to extreme actions.

The situation has also opened up discussions on the importance of mental health and seeking counselling in relationships facing challenges.

The authorities have been alerted to the incident and are currently investigating Sigei’s actions.

ADVERTISEMENT