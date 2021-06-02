Former Kiss 100 Presenter Joins Rival Station

The radio girl will be hosting a new show dubbed #TheHomeRun on SoundCity radio from 6pm to 10pm.

In an update seen by Pulse Live, Rae said that she is excited to join the SoundCity Family "We on 🙌 #Raeonsoundcity".

Former Kiss 100 Presenter Rae Kiragu joins SoundCity Radio Pulse Live Kenya

Rae used to host the mid-morning show on Kiss 100 #RaeOnKiss, a station owned by Radio Africa Group.

Ms Kiragu joined Kiss 100 on February 14, 2020, after being shifted from Radio Africa’s Homeboyz Radio where she used to host a show called “Jam session with Rae Kiragu”.

“And just like that, a new journey begins 😊 @kamenegoro & .@kibeandy thank you for the good vibes as you walked out of the studios ❤️ Fam, I'm LIVE on .@kiss100kenya till 3pm 😎 #RaeOnKiss 📻 First show 💪 Tune in if you can 🙂” announced Rae in February 2020.

Just the other days she was also celebrating a year since joining Kiss.

“Can't believe it's already about to be a year since I joined Kiss 😃 A whole year?? It feels like I blinked and found myself here ☺️ Been really crazy and someday I'll tell you all about it but today,...the grind continues 🎙️📻🔊 Here till 3pm 🎶 #RaeOnKiss” shared Rae Kiragu.

At SoundCity Radio, Rae Kiragu will join the likes of Internet sensation Azziad Nasenya, who will be hosting the breakfast show #WhatsUp254. Other Presenters at the station are Jeremy Wahome and Kae.

“Today was my debut on Radio…This is what I have been working on for the past two months”.

“Wanna watch the full video of my first link😂😂 check my tiktok …Instagram reels could not upload it all…I will doing the morning show ..every weekday 😍 from 6am-10am…make sure you tune in tomorrow 😍😍also check story for the station frequencies😍😍 @soundcitykenya” announced Azziad Nasenya.

