Azziad Nasenya lands new Radio Job (Video)

The TikTok Queen has joined SoundCity Radio to host a breakfast show dubbed #WhatsUP254 that will be running from 6am to 10am, Monday to Friday.

An excited Nasenya shared the good news via her social media pages and fans were quick to wish her well as she officially joins the radio Industry.

Azziad Nasenya lands new Radio Job at SoundCity Radio Pulse Live Kenya

Radio Debut

“Today was my debut on Radio…This is what I have been working on for the past two months”.

“Wanna watch the full video of my first link😂😂 check my tiktok …Instagram reels could not upload it all…I will doing the morning show ..every weekday 😍 from 6am-10am…make sure you tune in tomorrow 😍😍also check story for the station frequencies😍😍 @soundcitykenya” announced Azziad Nasenya.

On the other hand, SoundCity Radio also took to social media to welcome Azziad to their team

“Whatsup254... How are you doing today? Why dont you join me @azz_iad from 6am to 10am for fun and good music only on Soundcity..... Tell me where are you locked in from #Azziadonsoundcity #Azziadonradio #Afropop #Karibusoundcity #whatsup254” they wrote.

Other presenters at the radio station include; Jeremy Wahome and Kae and Rae Kiragu.

Soundcity is a Pan-African Urban Music channel, based in Lagos, Nigeria and they officially launched their Kenyan Radio station on Monday.

Reaction

youngskales “This is Big queen congrats 🙌👌”

mulamwah “Congratulations wefweee 🙌🙌”

holydavemuthengi “Huyu mwanamke akona bidii lakini”

_christiee__ “Wooooooow congratulations girl 🔥🔥”

whammida “We have watched, rewatched and still watching🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏👏”