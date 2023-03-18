ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-Miss Universe Kenya separates from husband months after receiving Sh10M gift

Amos Robi

Mbuki did not delve into details of why she is divorcing her husband

Former Miss Universe Kenya Rachel Mbuki
Former Miss Universe Kenya Rachel Mbuki has announced her separation from her husband.

In a statement shared on her Instagram, Mbuki expressed regret for the decision and acknowledged that the end of a marriage is a challenging time.

"It is with much regret that I announce that my husband and I have come to the tough decision to end our marriage. We are currently separated, and I am filing for divorce," Mbuki wrote.

While she did not disclose the reasons behind the divorce, Mbuki acknowledged that marriage is not easy and appealed for privacy as she navigates through the divorce process.

"Marriage can be tough, and this is the part where people usually ask for privacy, but I would like to ask for your kindness and consideration while we work through this tough time," she wrote.

Rachel Mbuki and her husband
Mbuki also thanked her close friends and family for their support and acknowledged that the announcement came as a shock to them.

"I know this comes as a shock to you all because you were too invested in us as well, but I hope we can continue to count on your love and support as we transition to this new phase," she wrote.

The announcement of the divorce comes just months after Mbuki's husband surprised her with a Sh10 million Porsche Cayenne. Mbuki had publicly shared her excitement and appreciation for the gift, affirming her love for her now ex-husband.

"My hubby did a thing today 😃. He surprised me with a 2023 Platinum Edition Porsche Cayenne! Thank you to the best hubby a girl could ever wish for. I love you so much!!!!" she wrote.

Former Miss Universe Kenya Rachel Mbuki
While the news of the divorce may come as a shock to Mbuki's fans and followers, she is hopeful that she can count on their support as she navigates through this difficult time.

