Former Nation Media Group (NMG) Journalist Dan Otieno died following a hit-and-run accident along Waiyaki Way in Nairobi.

According to Kabete Police boss Francis Wahome, the Ex-NMG Editor was hit by an unknown car on Monday at a round 9pm, while trying to cross the road.

He added that, after the unfortunately incident the car sped off leaving his (Otieno) body on the road. Police officers have since launched investigations into the matter.

"The body was taken to the City Mortuary. Investigations are ongoing to establish the identity of the vehicle," Francis Wahome said.

Before his untimely demise Otieno was working as a media consultant and the Communications Officer for East African Portland Cement Company.

Following his death, Otineo now adds his name to the growing list of Nation Media Group journalists who have lost their lives in road accidents.

In April, Journalist Ken Walibora died in a hit-and-run accident along Landhies Road. In September 2019, former news editor Anthony Kariuki was killed in a road accident along Outer Ring Road.

In March, NTV Video Editor Raphael Nzioki also died in a hit-and-run accident at the junction of Kenyatta Avenue and Kimathi Street in Nairobi.

Missing NMG Editor Christine Omulando was also found dead following a road accident.

A report in the Nation on Saturday, 21 March 2020 indicated that Omulando was killed in a road accident at Nairobi's Khoja Mosque roundabout.

