Tragedy has struck Nation Media Group after a senior journalist at the Aga Khan-owned media house who had been reported missing was found dead.

Christine Omulando, 46 years old, was reported missing on 18 March 2020 after family, colleagues and friends failed to reach her on phone.

A report in the Nation on Saturday, 21 March 2020 indicated that Omulando was killed in a road accident at Nairobi's Khoja Mosque roundabout.

The deceased worked as an editor at the NMG’s The East African until her demise reportedly died on the spot.

She had reported to work on Monday, 16 March 2020 and left the office shortly after noon to go for lunch when she was knocked down by a speeding vehicle that ran over her, killing her on the spot.

This is the second tragedy to strike the media house this month.

NTV editor killed in shocking hit and run outside Nation Centre

On 07 March 2020,NTV news editor Raphael Nzioki was confirmed dead following a hit and run accident near Nation Center that houses the media giant.

Nzioki was knocked down by a vehicle while crossing the road at Kenyata Avenue, Kimathi street junction ith the driver of the vehicle speeding away.

The incident happened on Saturday morning, leaving his lifeless body lying in the middle of the streets.

The deceased was a video Editor, a producer and a camera operator at the media house.

Police launched investigations into the matter, treating it as a hit and run case.