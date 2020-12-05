Former NTV news anchor Harith Salim has landed a new job with K24 months after being axed from the Nation Media Group owned station.

In an update seen by Pulse Live, Salim a prolific Swahili anchor shared a photo of the K24 logo, announcing his arrival at the MediaMax owned TV station.

“Mabrouk mkubwa wangu. Nimekuwa nikikupigia jana na leo lakini mteja” shared Harith Salim.

Harith Salim went on to share another short video while at the K24 studios.

Salim was among journalists who were fired by NTV back in July in its bid to restructure its newsroom.

Some other prominent names that were shown the door at that particular time include; Brenda Wanga (news reporter), Ken Mijungu, Lillian Kiarie (business reporter), Silas Apollo (news reporter), anchor Debarl Inea, Sharon Baranga (reporter) and Shaban Ulaya (swahili editor) who had worked with the media house for years.

A memo by the Nation Media Group's CEO Stephen Gitagama outlined that the media company was keen to retain only those with the relevant skills and expertise.

"The Group seeks to radically change its business model from print advertising and physical reader copy to digital advertising, ePaper subscription and content-driven reader revenue with the objective of establishing leadership in the mobile publishing landscape in Africa while exploring other new revenue streams in the experiential and technology space.

"This will require retooling and resourcing the Group with relevant skill sets critical for success in the new business environment. Regrettably this will result in reduction of our workforce effective Friday July 3, 2020," the memo read in part.